Alajuelense vs. New England Revolution: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The New England Revolution are on the precipice of a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal berth, hoping to close out Costa Rican side Alajuelense in Leg 2 of their Round-of-16 series on Thursday evening.
Watch
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Thursday, March 14 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto | Alajuela, Costa Rica
The Revs produced a dominant showing in Leg 1 at Gillette Stadium, racing out to a 4-0 aggregate lead behind Tomás Chancalay's brace and additional goals from Nick Lima and Esmir Bajraktarevic.
Should New England see out the commanding advantage, a quarterfinal date against either Liga MX's Club América or Chivas awaits in early April.
Motivating all participants: The CCC winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.
- Round One: Bye
The Leg 1 defeat left Alajuelense reeling, so much so that manager Andrés Carevic was dismissed after the lopsided result. Assistant manager Martín Arriola is serving as the club’s interim head coach while a search is conducted, creating an opponent in flux for New England as they look to finish the job.
Alajuelense, who are third in the Costa Rican Primera Division standings, will hope a return to home confines can spark a historic comeback. They'll need magic from Joel Campbell, Celso Borges and more.
- Round One: 4-0 aggregate vs. Independiente (Panama)
New England's 2024 CCC campaign has been smooth sailing so far, with Leg 1's commanding victory following a 4-0 aggregate triumph over Panamanian side Independiente in Round One. Needing only to avoid a catastrophic meltdown to see this series out, the competition would rachet up considerably in a quarterfinal matchup with a Liga MX powerhouse.
While their CCC venture has been successful thus far, Caleb Porter's group hasn't translated that form to the MLS season. The Revs are one of three MLS clubs without a point through Matchday 3 (0W-3L-0D, -6 goal differential), joining New York City FC and the San Jose Earthquakes with that distinction.