A tribute to the past: St. Louis CITY SC uses its platform to tell the city’s difficult story 

The idea for a piece commemorating the neighborhood began with the creation of the Brickline Greenway in 2017. The organization creating the project, Great Rivers Greenway, asked living residents of Mill Creek Valley to share their stories. Those stories and further understanding of the displacement of the people behind them led to Davis’ piece and a partnership with St. Louis CITY SC.

“As we began shaping out the Greenway and what the art was, we realized that the soccer stadium was in the footprint,” Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway, said. “We went to them and shared the concept and they have just been a fantastic partner from the very beginning. We’re facing some hard truths with what we did as a city. In fact, almost every city in the nation has done this, but we have chosen to tell the story within the Greenway and within the soccer stadium’s campus. So it is a way to sort of reckon with the past and then think about the future in terms of what we can do to make a city more livable, more inclusive and to address the inequities that have occurred over time.”