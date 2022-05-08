“A little more structured:” San Jose Earthquakes secure second straight win under Covelo 

“I think the guys are responding very well,” Covelo said. “During training sessions many of them are very different, it’s going to take a little bit more time to memorize those concepts, but the guys are working hard. They are improving step by step and memorizing the concepts that we want for the team.”

“I think the guys have done a great job during the transition. It’s definitely not easy. We owe a lot to Matias and his staff. A lot of the way that we pressure and the way that we defend can be credited to them for teaching us over the past three and a half, four years,” Marcinkowski said. “But, with San Covelo’s system, I think it’s a little more structured, a little more less-is-more approach, I would say. I think this is a good indication of how we’ll play moving forward.”