A female coach in MLS? Phil Neville says "it will only take one and it'll be a real ripple effect"

That's given him a first-hand look at the increasing number of women coaches across the sport, which Neville said is a trend he feels strongly about continuing to foster when speaking to co-hosts Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on The Call Up's latest episode.

"What I would say is when I went into the women's job, I had female coaches in and around me," Neville said. "And I'd say the biggest difference between a female and a male coach at the time was confidence and belief. I always felt as though they thought they weren't good enough. I think two to three years further on now, I think there's more confidence, there's more belief because there's more opportunity.