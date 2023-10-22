2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Guide: Top stories, viewing info, and more

The 2023 campaign was the very first for Austin FC II in any competition, which makes their Cup appearance quite commendable. They came hot out of the gate when the season opened up, going seven unbeaten in a row. If you've been following along all year, you probably had an early sense that they were set to be playoff favorites. A late-season winless skid of six matches to close out the season somewhat put that in jeopardy and made them look like an easy target in the new playoff format.