2022 MLS Pride tops now available

Major League Soccer is celebrating Soccer For All Week (May 12-23). The League-wide initiative reinforces the collective commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities, and support an end to discrimination. Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome.

Atlanta
Austin
Charlotte
Chicago
Cincinnati
+23 Colorado
Columbus
Dallas
DC
Houston
Kansas City
LA
LAFC
Miami
Minnesota
Montreal
Nashville
New England
New York
New York City
Orlando
Philadelphia
Portland
Salt Lake
San Jose
Seattle
Toronto
Vancouver

You can purchase an MLS Pride top at mlsstore.com

League donation to Athlete Ally

As part of MLS’ support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make donations to Athlete Ally, an organization supporting equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, and You Can Play, an organization that strives to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans.

