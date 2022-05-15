2022 MLS Pride tops now available

Major League Soccer is celebrating Soccer For All Week (May 12-23). The League-wide initiative reinforces the collective commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities, and support an end to discrimination. Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome.
League donation to Athlete Ally
As part of MLS’ support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make donations to Athlete Ally, an organization supporting equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, and You Can Play, an organization that strives to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans.