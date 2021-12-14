2022 eMLS schedule and competition details announced

Return to live events

"Coming off our most successful season yet with record-breaking viewership, the 2022 eMLS season will see the return of some of the top EA SPORTS FIFA players in the world, with live competitions taking place in the heart of our MLS communities," said Camilo Durana, Senior Vice President of Properties and Events, Major League Soccer. "eMLS continues to enhance and build our relationships with fans through accessible, exciting, and intense competition, which is why we’re thrilled to expand our coverage and return to live events this upcoming season."