2021 adidas MLS College Showcase to Feature Top College Prospects

NEW YORK(Friday, December 3, 2021) – Major League Soccer today announced details for the second edition of the adidas MLS College Showcase, which will take place from Dec. 10-12 in conjunction with the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup in Cary, N.C. The three-day event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.

The 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play. This event will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without jeopardizing players’ collegiate eligibility.