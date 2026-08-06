Antoine Griezmann bump continues as Orlando City take down Monterrey

The French World Cup winner made his Leagues Cup debut on Wednesday night, scoring the opener against Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in a 2-1 win for Orlando City that gives his new club a major boost in their quest to reach the knockout rounds.

Force multiplier

The win is the latest in a string of improved performances since Griezmann's MLS debut, with the Lions winning three of four matches since he took the field for Orlando.

Griezmann himself has produced 2g/1a in that span.

"The fact that Grizi came, it's something we were waiting for, and it could only bring energy and good vibes and his quality, not only on but also off the field," said interim head coach Martín Perelman after the match.