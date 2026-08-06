Antoine Griezmann bump continues as Orlando City take down Monterrey

Orlando City have fully entered their Antoine Griezmann era, and everyone's loving it.
The French World Cup winner made his Leagues Cup debut on Wednesday night, scoring the opener against Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in a 2-1 win for Orlando City that gives his new club a major boost in their quest to reach the knockout rounds.
Force multiplier
The win is the latest in a string of improved performances since Griezmann's MLS debut, with the Lions winning three of four matches since he took the field for Orlando.
Griezmann himself has produced 2g/1a in that span.
"The fact that Grizi came, it's something we were waiting for, and it could only bring energy and good vibes and his quality, not only on but also off the field," said interim head coach Martín Perelman after the match.
"I think it's an amazing group of players. They fight, they work very, very hard and hopefully, we can continue growing as a team because we have a lot to improve... They are doing an amazing effort to face every competition, perform, and of course winning, which is what we want for our club."
Dynamic duo
Griezmann wasn't the only standout on the pitch for Orlando. Tyrese Spicer grabbed the assist on Griezmann's opening goal – the Frenchman's first at Inter.co Stadium – and then drew a penalty kick in the second half, converting the spot-kick for what proved to be the match-winning goal.
In his first full season in Orlando after joining from Toronto FC last year, Spicer has discovered his career-best form. The Trinidad & Tobago international has now netted 3g/2a in his last three matches, including two game-winners, and his connection with Griezmann has been clear to see.
Now with three points from their Leagues Cup opener, Orlando find themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds with a top-four finish in the MLS table.
They'll take on Club León on Saturday night at Inter.co Stadium (6:30 pm ET | Apple TV), before wrapping up Phase One play against Atlético San Luis on Wednesday, August 12.
With newfound form after Griezmann's arrival impacting every player on the squad – as well as the debut of newly signed Daryl Dike in his second stint with the club – Orlando are a team nobody wants to face.