Major League Soccer is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which our staff, players, partners and fans are treated with dignity and respect.
First introduced by MLS in 2018 through MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Soccer For All emphasizes the League’s commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities and end discrimination.
Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome to MLS, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.
MLS and its clubs are conducting year-long initiatives that provide inclusive opportunities in-stadium and for members of the local community. Programming and resources include sensory rooms, mini-pitch installs and youth soccer programming, equipment donations to underserved and underrepresented communities, and first-team experiences for individuals with and without intellectual and physical disabilities. MLS and its clubs also support commemorative awareness months including Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.