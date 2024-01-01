Major League Soccer is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which our staff, players, partners and fans are treated with dignity and respect.

First introduced by MLS in 2018 through MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Soccer For All emphasizes the League’s commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities and end discrimination.

Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome to MLS, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.