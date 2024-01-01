KCClogo_1920x1080

This September, MLS and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The 10th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign will raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment. To celebrate the 10-year milestone, MLS and Continental Tire are committing to donate more than $100,000 to Children’s Oncology Group (COG).

WHY CHILDHOOD CANCER?

  • Every day, approximately 40 children and adolescents in the Unites States are diagnosed with cancer
  • 1 out of 5 children who are diagnosed with cancer dies
  • The majority of children who survive children’s cancer suﬀer late-eﬀects, such as infertility, heart failure and secondary cancers
  • Across all ethnic and socio-economic groups, cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease in children ages 5-14

DONATE!

Fans are encouraged to support by donating $10 in honor of the 10 years MLS has been in the fight to Kick Childhood Cancer. For every $10 donation, fans will receive a chance to win a trip to the 2024 MLS All-Star Week. Donations can be made at donateKCC.com.

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Ends 9/30/23. Must be a permanent legal resident of the (50) U.S., DC or Canada, legal age of majority (& at least 18 years of age). Void where prohibited. For rules, entry, & complete details go to donateKCC.com.

FUNDRAISING IMPACT

The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign will benefit COG, the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world. The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has enabled COG to strengthen research efforts across the entire spectrum of pediatric cancers, including Project: EveryChild – a unique project aiming to capture the biology and outcome data of every child diagnosed with cancer.

The cost of a single enrollment into a clinical trial such as Project: EveryChild can approach $10,000 per patient. According to COG, the League’s Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has helped to offset the costs of nearly 50,000 clinical trial enrollments to-date.

LEAGUE-WIDE ACTIVATION

Throughout the month of September, MLS, its clubs and players will drive awareness of the campaign through in-stadium activations, social and digital channels and on broadcasts.

More ways you can support KCC

2023 Kick Childhood Cancer adidas pre-match tops

Fans can purchase 2023 KCC adidas Pre-Match Tops and New Era KCC caps on MLSstore.com. MLS will donate all wholesale royalties from the KCC adidas Pre-Match Tops to COG through December 31, 2023.

Kick Childhood Cancer Holiday Auction

Autographed, game-used, memorabilia will be auctioned off online as part of the MLS holiday auction between November 20 – December 3, 2023.

Donate to COG

You also have the opportunity to donate directly to Children’s Oncology Group at donateKCC.com

