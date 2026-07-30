Son Heung-Min lifts MLS All-Stars past LIGA MX All-Stars

The MLS All-Stars shined brightest Wednesday night at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, earning a 4-3 win over LIGA MX at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

Son Heung-Min's first-half brace paced the MLS All-Stars to their second straight victory over LIGA MX, while giving them a 4-1 all-time rivalry record.

After Luis Gabriel Rey staked LIGA MX to an early lead, Son flipped the game's script. The LAFC superstar linked up twice with New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil, scoring on both occasions (20', 23') to put MLS on top.

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Philip Zinckernagel padded the lead, but legendary Venezuelan forward Salomón Rondón's 55th-minute goal pulled the visitors back within striking distance.