Son Heung-Min lifts MLS All-Stars past LIGA MX All-Stars

The MLS All-Stars shined brightest Wednesday night at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, earning a 4-3 win over LIGA MX at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.
Son Heung-Min's first-half brace paced the MLS All-Stars to their second straight victory over LIGA MX, while giving them a 4-1 all-time rivalry record.
After Luis Gabriel Rey staked LIGA MX to an early lead, Son flipped the game's script. The LAFC superstar linked up twice with New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil, scoring on both occasions (20', 23') to put MLS on top.
Chicago Fire FC midfielder Philip Zinckernagel padded the lead, but legendary Venezuelan forward Salomón Rondón's 55th-minute goal pulled the visitors back within striking distance.
FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander re-established a two-goal lead for MLS just three minutes later. That turned out to be the game-winner, after José Paradela added late drama with a second-half stoppage-time goal for LIGA MX.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The MLS All-Stars take bragging rights against their LIGA MX counterparts for the second straight year. It's the perfect way to enter Leagues Cup, the MLS-LIGA MX rivalry showcase tournament that runs from August 4 to September 6.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Son's brace, among the fastest in MLS All-Star history, was a moment to remember for the South Korean legend.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Son Heung-Min's post-2026 FIFA World Cup boom continued at his first MLS All-Star Game.