The 2021 MLS All-Star Week will bring music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Los Angeles from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, August 25.
The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken, gameday fan activations, entertainment offerings, and more.
MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo
MLS WORKS, Wells Fargo, #HashtagLunchbag, and MLS fans kicked off 2021 MLS All-Star Week gave back to the city of Los Angeles on Sunday, August 22:
- Participants packed 1,500 fresh lunches for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the LA area.
- The event will also assemble and pack 2,500 backpacks with school supplies which will be distributed to youth in schools throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.
- MLS Greats Cobi Jones and Nick Rimando attend as well as, and Liga MX Greats, Luis Hernández and Pavel Pardo
eMLS All-Star Challenge Presented by McDonald’s
LA Galaxy take emphatic win in the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s
The LA Galaxy tandem of Godfather and Rosineivalor7 emerged victorious from the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s, taking a resounding 8-1 victory over the Chicago Fire FC duo of Kid M3mito and AA9Skillz in the final on August 22.
MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day presented by Target
MLS, LAFC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Thinkwatts Foundation will unveiled a new soccer mini-pitch at Charles R. Drew Middle School. Recap of the event
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats
- 2:00 to 9:00 PM PT
- FREE
- Expo Park (Plaza between the California Science Center and the African American Museum)
- Parking info
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts like Los Angeles DJ Demi Lobo, tasty culinary offerings from places like Border Grill, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!
Barbershop Forum - "Wealth Equity: Building Bridges to Prosperity"
- Moderated by TV personality DeMarco Morgan and with opening remarks from MLS Commissioner Don Garber, featured panelists will include: Thomas W. Dortch Jr., Chairman 100 Black Men of America, Inc., Quincy Amarikwa, MLS Great and Founder Black Players for Change, Ashley Bell, Co-founder, National Black Bank Foundation and Sola Winley, MLS EVP & Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Derrick Heggans, CEO, Global Sports Business Academy and Sr. Advisor to the President, Washington Football Team
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G
The Heineken Tailgate
- 5:00 PM ET
- FREE - must be 21 or older
- Christmas Tree Lane at Exposition Park
- Parking info
The Heineken Tailgate will feature live DJs – including Funk Freaks – a beer garden, and giveaways. Join the party!
MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Heineken
Grammy-winning Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada, and Grammy-winning rapper, producer and songwriter Big Boi, will co-headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken. Ticket proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen. Learn more
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats
- Noon to 10:00 PM PT
- FREE
- Expo Park (Plaza between the California Science Center and the African American Museum)
- Parking info
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts like Los Angeles DJ Demi Lobo and Ant Clemons, tasty culinary offerings from places like Border Grill, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!
MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration
- 1:30 to 5:30 PM PT
- FREE
- Christmas Tree Lane at Exposition Park
- Parking info
Soccer Celebration, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages. From interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, free giveaways and more, Soccer Celebration is the ultimate fan experience taking place off the pitch on matchday before kickoff.
2021 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target
MLS ALL-STARS
vs
LIGA MX ALL-STARS
- 6:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET
- Tickets
- Watch on: FS1, Univision, TSN or TVA Sports
- Banc of California Stadium
- Parking info
- Clear bag policy
- Prohibited items
- MLS All-Star Roster
- LIGA MX All-Star Roster