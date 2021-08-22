Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats

Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts like Los Angeles DJ Demi Lobo and Ant Clemons, tasty culinary offerings from places like Border Grill, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!