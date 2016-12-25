Armchair Analyst: Roster build status for all 22 MLS teams ahead of 2017

With the conclusion of Thursday's Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft, the first furious leg of the the annual silly season marathon is complete. Rosters haven't been entirely torn down or remade, but there's been some serious movement, a few significant trades and a few other acquisitions of note.

The next week or so should bring relative quiet. There may be a leak here about a move that'll be completed once the transfer window opens, or a USMNT'er potentially coming home, or whispers about a trade in the works. Some of this may even come to pass before the calendar turns to 2017 (back in the days of good old Chivas USA, you could count on at least one major announcement on either Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year's Eve), but chances are it'll all be rumors.

This respite gives us a chance to take a look at the 22 teams and their 22 rosters, get a gauge on what they've done so far and what, potentially, is to come.

We're going in order of the 2016 Supporters' Shield standings, followed by expansion clubs Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC.

FC Dallas

The Offseason So Far: Dallas have added three fullbacks in, like, the last 15 seconds, so it's pretty clear they saw that as a spot they could upgrade this year. They're also loaded in central midfield and have a surfeit of quality wingers, though a good chunk of their talent in both spots isn't old enough to shave.

One of them is, however: Belgian international winger Roland Lamah is a direct replacement for Fabian Castillo, and is the presumed starter.

Yet there remain, as I see it, two big problems for Dallas at the moment:

Mauro Diaz is going to miss the vast majority of this year, and there's no replacement yet. I still don't see an elite center forward on this roster.

I expect Javier Morales to sign with FCD in the next week, which should go a decent way towards solving that first issue. Morales isn't the pure creative force he was three years ago, but he can still be masterful over good chunks of time, and he's an ideal one-year replacement for Diaz. The resources they spend on him are resources they literally have to spend this year anyway, and his presence wouldn't clog the position up in the long-term.

No. 2 is still way up in the air, though the Dallas brass have dropped hints that the checkbook will be opening up for a No. 9 come January.

A less pressing issue for the moment is a lack of depth in central defense. I think this is something we could see Dallas address in free agency or perhaps in the SuperDraft.

Colorado Rapids

The Offseason So Far: It's been a quiet but clever December from the powers that be in Colorado. They very probably should have lost Jared Watts in the Expansion Draft earlier this month, but made a couple of moves in the hours leading up to it, trading Joseph Greenspan to MNUFC and an international roster spot to Atlanta. Included in both transactions were handshake deals that both teams would pass on Watts, which means the Rapids bring back their entire starting backline and deep-lying midfield from the best defense in the league.

It looks very much like potential Homegrown center back Kortne Ford will be Greenspan's replacement on the depth chart, for what it's worth.

The bigger move is what happened further upfield. Jermaine Jones is gone, his rights traded to LA, and that's a level of dynamism that'll be tough to replace without going big for a Designated Player. A possible solution could be switching to something of an empty bucket 4-4-2 with Shkelzen Gashi moved into his more natural second forward position, and then either Dominique Badji or Kevin Doyle up top while allowing the wingers to do the bulk of the creative work.

The problem there is that both Sebastien Le Toux and Marco Pappa remain out of contract, Dillon Serna is coming back from a major injury and Marlon Hairston has never played more than 1,300 minutes in an MLS season. That is the whole of Colorado's wing rotation.

I suppose there's a chance that they could bring back exiled Argentinean DP Juan Ramirez for another crack at it, but my guess is we see a different signing from a different continent instead. And if Colorado want to remain among the league's elite, whoever that guy is will have to produce boxscore numbers.

New York Red Bulls

The Offseason So Far: RBNY are coming off two straight playoff appearances in which they were the superior team but the worse finishers, and thus two straight playoff appearances in which they didn't make their stated goal of winning MLS Cup.

Since December they've quietly been creating cap space. Some of those guys will be re-signed (Aurelien Collin in particular), but I think we could see a new right back and maybe another central defender in Harrison.

We may – and this is just speculation – also see a new secondary goal-scorer from the wing. RBNY have spent on both Gonzalo Veron and Daniel Royer, have revived Mike Grella's career and built Alex Muyl into a fearsome two-way winger. None of those guys was able to find the back of the net when Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan were sputtering this November.

I wouldn't stake my life on a big move like this being made. But I'd wager my own life and those of everyone I love that such a move has been seriously discussed.

No idea where the potential acquisition of Terrence Boyd would fit on this spectrum. I think the 2014 version of Boyd would've been a very good-to-excellent MLS striker, but the guy's barely played since then due to a series of injuries. And then there's the pesky fact that playing Boyd+BWP would mean a move away from the 4-2-3-1 and into a 4-4-2, which was tried and then mostly scrapped last spring.

Regardless, I think RBNY should be among the favorites next season. But with Kljestan, BWP and Collin all on the other side of 30, the window of opportunity for this particular group is starting to close, which may inject some urgency to make one "big" move if the money's right.

New York City FC

The Offseason So Far: It's pretty clear that City have decided it's in their long-term best interest to get younger. They've replaced Josh Saunders with Sean Johnson, signed USL MVP Sean Okoli as David Villa's back-up at center forward, and let Frank Lampard walk without any noticeable fuss. They're also working on a contract extension for Tommy McNamara, while keeping both Jack Harrison and Khiry Shelton in the fold.

Unless Ronald Matarrita is sold, it looks like the defense will return pretty much intact. I'll let you, gentle reader, decide whether that is a good or a bad thing.

Midfield is where all the questions are, and questions breed rumors:

Sami Khedira kinda looks like Dave Grohl, so #NYCFC should sign him. #SillySeason https://t.co/zu26UI4Ml6 — Hudson River Blue (@hudsonriverblue) November 25, 2016

I want so much for that to be true, but I have literally no idea of where it falls on the plausibility meter. Nobody keeps things tighter than the front office in the Bronx.

Whether it's Khedira or not, I do expect one splashy (and hopefully functional) signing for the NYCFC midfield next month, as well as a few other less glittery names in on loan.

Do I expect Mix Diskerud, meanwhile, to head elsewhere? Kiiiiinda. But maybe not. That situation is very difficult to get a read on.

Toronto FC

The Offseason So Far: They lost a backup central midfielder, a backup central defender, and a backup right back. In the process they cleared out a bunch of cap space and a bunch of playing time for their academy kids who are starting to push into the regular rotation.

The big question I have regards how TFC will address this particular need:

Jozy on what #TFC needs: "To be completely honest, I think we could use a little bit more of a creative player [in midfield or on wing]." — John Molinaro (@JohnMolinaro) December 13, 2016

I think the answer is Homegrown No. 10 Jay Chapman, who impressed in the middle of last year before suffering an injury in late summer that effectively ended his season. Putting Chapman behind two of Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco and Tosaint Ricketts should lead to LOTS of goals.

If they're comfortable with Chapman in that role they can spend their newfound capspace, TAM & GAM elsewhere — most likely on re-signing Benoit Cheyrou then reinforcing the backline, or perhaps right wingback. Both Drew Moor and Steven Beitashour were very good last year, but both players have a lot of miles on their legs and are nigh irreplaceable.

LA Galaxy

The Offseason So Far: This offseason has been LA's busiest since Ruud Gullit was replaced nearly a decade ago. There's a new GM, and a new head coach, and Robbie Keane's gone, and Landon Donovan's gone again, and Jermaine Jones has (almost) arrived, and it's not at all clear what this team is going to look like as of yet.

Personal opinion: Build around Gio Dos Santos and Gyasi Zardes up top, Sebastian Lletget in central midfield with Ema Boateng and Jose Villarreal on the wings. I assume something close to that will happen, with Jones playing deeper as more of a pure backline shield than he did in either Colorado or New England.

But I don't know that's going to happen, and it's worth remembering that Jones has always been at his best when paired with another center mid who will shadow him, which is the role Scott Caldwell played so well. I'm not sure that's in Lletget's wheelhouse, and if the rumored Juninho move comes to fruition, I don't think it's in his wheelhouse, either.

The good news for LA is that the backline is mostly set, the academy should provide answers all over the field, and that there are probably two open DP slots to play with for upgrading the roster.

Oh, and they should re-sign Alan Gordon for one last tour of duty.

Seattle Sounders

The Offseason So Far: While fans were drowning themselves in rivers of celebratory rave green beer, GM Garth Lagerwey got busy remaking the roster that had just delivered the franchise's first MLS Cup. Zach Scott retired and 13 other veterans had their options declined, which means there are gaps just about everywhere.

One of those gaps was filled with Thursday's acquisition of Harry Shipp, who I think can slot in as a rotational piece in attacking midfield with the potential to become more than that if he shows the ability to play both sides of the ball at a higher level with greater consistency. I confess to being a Shipp stan and think he can do the job, but he's 25 and I only "think" it, I don't know it. But the bottom line is that he has to do a lot more work in possession if he wants to be a starter for a championship team.

Another gap could be filled if Clint Dempsey returns to full health. Your guess is as good as mine there.

The others will be attacking wingers (my guess is we see them spend a DP slot there), a No. 9 and a backup center back, while a young fullback and a young central midfielder or two will be brought up from the academy.

What the first part of that means for Jordan Morris remains to be seen. He progressed as both a center forward (his hold-up play improved dramatically) and as a winger (ask Colorado) throughout the course of the season, and I could see him finding a long-term home in either role. Where Seattle spend their money this winter will go a long way toward telling the rest of us exactly what that role will be.

Sporting KC

The Offseason So Far: There's been a lot of churn, but the identity of this team is still mostly the same with Dom Dwyer up top, Benny Feilhaber and Roger Espinoza in central midfield, Matt Besler in central defense, and a bunch of overlappers at fullback.

Said overlappers have gotten younger over the last few years, and it looks at this point like SKC have decided to give a Besler/Ike Opara pairing the green light for 2017. I think that's a good move.

And I think all of the above matters little if they don't get a secondary scorer on the wing to play off of Dwyer and ease some of his burden. Diego Rubio could in theory be that guy, but his goalscoring record over the years leaves much to be desired. Same for rumored acquisition Gerso Fernandes.

Let me put it this way: There's the potential that this team could really miss Jacob Peterson.

So one way or another they need to hit a Krisztian Nemeth-style home run with one of their wingers, and then add some depth in both central defense (the SuperDraft has a lot of quality in central defense this year) and attacking midfield. Feilhaber's not going to stay young forever, and his workrate declined precipitously most of last season before he cranked it up to 11 for the stretch run.

Real Salt Lake

The Offseason So Far: It started earlier than I think they expected when Javier Morales took to Twitter and announced his departure. And then Jamison Olave retired, and Burrito Martinez's kids got homesick, and suddenly it feels like the rebuild has kicked into high gear.

The good news? For the first time in team history each of RSL's attackers is under age 30, and the majority of them are under age 25. The bad news? It's not clear yet whether Jordan Allen or Bofo Saucedo — who's been tearing it up with the US U-20s – are ready to take on Martinez's role fulltime.

Bofo barely played on loan at Veracruz last year, but he's got a world of talent (scroll ahead to 2:55):

I actually think Allen isn't really a winger, but more of a classic wide midfielder more suited to a 4-4-2, which could complicate things slightly. This team really might be better in that formation with Joao Plata playing as a second forward underneath Yura Movsisyan.

I'm definitely burying the lede, though, so here goes: The one thing I think we can bank on this offseason is that GM Craig Waibel will go out and get a No. 10 to replace Morales. I'd expect them to skew toward a young, under-the-radar player like when Dallas signed Mauro Diaz four years ago, rather than going for an in-his-prime signing like Nicolas Lodeiro or breaking the bank on a major international target like Atlanta's Miguel Almiron.

They also very badly need a back-up center forward for Movsisyan, and it wouldn't shock me if that came via free agency, or if they made a move in the draft for someone like Nick DePuy or Julian Gressel. A little more depth in central defense is also a thing that should happen.

D.C. United

The Offseason So Far: They're returning their top 15 or so players, with the only significant loss being veteran center forward Alvaro Saborio. That's not a huge loss since Patrick Mullins will continue to be the starter, Alhaji Kamara is expected to be healthy and ready to go as a super-sub, and new signing Jose Guillermo Ortiz can play anywhere along the frontline in the 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 D.C. switched to mid-season.

The biggest move was bringing Luciano Acosta back to the team permanently after an impressive first season in the league, followed by re-signing Steve Birnbaum in the face of serious European interest. United aren't spending like TFC or NYCFC, but they're not letting talent get away.

Which brings us to potential Homegrown midfielder Ian Harkes...

He was the best player in college soccer this year, and I think he'd be a perfect fit next to Acosta in that United midfield.

Problem is, of course, that there's both European interest and not-all-that-unrealistic speculation that Harkes could sign for FC Cincinnati of the USL and play for his dad, USMNT legend John Harkes.

One other note: Don't be surprised if we see a bunch of Sean Franklin at center back next year, with Nick DeLeon permanently shifted to right back.

One other note beyond that: Are we sold on a Rob Vincent/Marcelo Sarvas platoon at D-mid, or does that make anyone else nervous?

Montreal Impact

The Offseason So Far: They let a ton of dudes walk, including Didier Drogba. And they signed Blerim Dzemaili, who will arrive next July. And they kept their starting XI from the playoffs together (pending Patrice Bernier re-signing, which will happen), which is nice.

I'm looking at this and just going with this assumption: The roster cull was designed to open up playing time for young, high-upside players like Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla. That is not very Impact-like, but the opportunities should be there for the kids given the age of the front six this team prefers to trot out.

As for the defense … any team that concedes seven goals in a two-legged series needs to find a mirror. I'd expect all four starters to be back, as well as a couple of the top reserves, but I also wouldn't be at all shocked if there was a DP center back imported to try to make this team a little more respectable when defending set pieces.

I do, however, think they're done with Drogba-style signings.

Portland Timbers

The Offseason So Far: You're not going to believe this, but the Timbers unceremoniously released a bunch of former draft picks who never made a dent with the first team. Safe to say the answers to their roster questions won't be coming from within.

Signing Costa Rican international D-mid David Guzman should give us a hint as to what the future should bring for Portland, though, as Guzman is a surefire starter at that spot. That means there are only two spots in central midfield for Diego Chara, Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe, and the writing appears to be on the wall regarding Nagbe's potential move to Celtic.

If that happens I'd wager the cash infusion is used on a high level winger who can add more long-term, two-way value than Lucas Melano has (and you can color me at least a little bit surprised that Melano is still a Timber). There also needs to be another face in the central defensive rotation, and a break-in-case-of-emergency center forward to back up Fanendo Adi, and a third 'keeper from somewhere.

Portland still have their top SuperDraft pick, but given their allergy to acquiring contributors via that route, expect them to trade it for whatever they can snag in return.

Philadelphia Union

The Offseason So Far: Really, really, really quiet so far. I think that changes with two big signings in the next month:

A DP No. 9

A TAM-level No. 6

I was fully onboard with the C.J. Sapong experience, but the Union can't have a starting center forward who goes half the year without sniffing an open play goal.

As for the No. 6 spot, it's pretty clear that Brian Carroll's race is just about run, and that Warren Creavalle is a little too adventurous to properly shield a young backline. If they could find their own Marco Donadel I'm sure the Union braintrust would be thrilled.

New England Revolution

The Offseason So Far: I do not see a single true center back on their roster at this point. In the next month they should sign three and draft one, and try to avoid the struggles that plagued this team last season.

The midfield has also been thinned out via the retirement of Steve Neumann and the fact that Gershon Koffie is still out of contract. I think that Koffie was absolutely vital for the Revs last year when he was healthy and playing at the base of the diamond when they switched to a 4-4-2, and that would be enough reason for me to re-sign him if I was calling the shots. Perhaps they feel that last year's DP signing Xavier Kouassi (who missed all of 2016 with an injury) can fill that role, but Koffie was REALLY good there for a while, and the rest of the team fell into place around him pretty easily.

One other thing to watch: Juan Agudelo was awesome as a No. 9 when healthy last season, and as long as Kei Kamara's there as well Agudelo's going to be playing in another spot. I think this makes Kamara one of the more tradeable players in the league, and could see that as a way of landing a quality center back.

Agudelo's versatile enough to play as a second forward, on the wing or even as a creative midfielder, but he was devastating as a center forward down the stretch. That should be his role.

Orlando City SC

The Offseason So Far: As of now they have four goalkeepers and only two fullbacks, along with three guys I'd consider to be primarily D-mids. Safe to say that things are still under construction in central Florida.

I'm honestly not sure who's on the trading block, who could be sold, and who the core of the team actually is. One DP – Kaká – has said he's in his last year in Orlando, another – Bryan Rochez – has been on loan for the last six months, and the two other guys who came into the league as DPs are back-ups. So are their two TAM guys in Brek Shea and Antonio Nocerino.

It does look like they're about to sign Will Johnson and Gregory Certic, which would probably give a bit more of a defensive identity to the spine of this team. But as of now I have no idea what OCSC will look like when training camp opens next month.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Offseason So Far: They probably shored up their weak spot at right back by trading for Sheanon Williams. Williams hasn't developed into the All-Star that many projected him to be, but he's a solid contributor at that spot on both sides of the ball and won't get lit up like the since departed Fraser Aird and Jordan Smith.

But yeah, the song remains the same for the 'Caps: Who will score the goals? There's no new No. 9 yet, and now there's no No. 10 either, since Pedro Morales departed.

Of those two holes I'd expect the No. 10 spot is the more likely to get plugged with a DP signing unless Homegrown playmakers Marco Bustos or Kianz Froese really show out in training camp, while Masato Kudo is given a real chance to win the starting job at center forward (though I could easily see the 'Caps packaging a couple of their surplus center backs or midfielders to the Revs in exchange for Kamara, who'd fit their needs quite well).

I'm not sure where rumored targets Scott Arfield, Luis Gil or Juninho would fit. None of those guys is a true No. 10, and all seem like surplus weight at spots where the 'Caps are already solid.

San Jose Earthquakes

The Offseason So Far: The declined 12 options and signed one Homegrown player. Things are off to a slow start.

Happily for Quakes fans, that one Homegrown is a potential starter. Right back Nick Lima reminds me a lot of Tony Beltran, and it wouldn't shock me at all if he's on the field from First Kick onwards.

There are myriad and sundry questions elsewhere, however. As of now the only center backs on the roster are both over 30, and the only target forward is hurt, and there are four box-to-box midfielders but no playmaker, and of the five true attacking players on the roster, four are 29 or older (and the other is Olmes Garcia). If they re-sign Tommy Thompson that should help some, but the 21-year-old has played 47 career games without logging either a goal or an assist.

Reinforcements are clearly needed in both central defense and all over the attack. I think priority No. 1 needs to be a bigtime target forward who can both carve out room for Chris Wondolowski and make something of all those crosses the Quakes love to bend in.

The fact that they still don't officially have a GM leads me to believe, though, that things will continue to move slowly in San Jose.

Columbus Crew SC

The Offseason So Far: They traded their captain, lost the rock they were supposed to build their central defense around for the year, declined the option on their starting 'keeper and re-signed their DP playmaker despite a pretty obvious decline in both health and productivity. It's been a weird month for Columbus.

The only two additions thus far have been veteran defender Josh Williams and Homegrown center back Alex Crognale, and given the rest of the roster's make-up I think we'll see a few more additions to the backline, specifically back-up fullbacks.

No need to panic as of yet, tho, since this team seems to make its best signings once preseason is already underway:

For #CrewSC fans panicking about the roster already, here's a quick list of Dec-Feb signings under Berhalter w/o even homegrowns/draft picks pic.twitter.com/FRLVXHSpjw — Andrew King (@AndrewKingMLS) December 23, 2016

That No. 5 spot in the SuperDraft should be useful, by the way.

Houston Dynamo

The Offseason So Far: A new coach, another DP striker and a bunch of guys who had their option declined.

As of now, Houston have four three guys whose best spot is center forward: Newly arrived Honduran international Alberth Elis; last year's late-season revelation, Mauro Manotas; enigmatic Mexican international Erick "Cubo" Torres; and veteran Will Bruin . (UPDATE: Bruin is headed to Seattle for GAM and TAM.--Ed.)

The first three are all DPs, and the fourth has scored 50 goals in six MLS seasons. Expect trades, folks.

And the Dynamo will need to make those trades count since they're rebuilding almost the entire backline and midfield while hoping, I guess, that Rico Clark continues to win his battle against Father Time. Given that Clark turns 34 in eight weeks, I'm not sure that's a great bet.

This roster will continue to be overhauled over the next six weeks at minimum, but in reality I'd expect it's a project that lasts the duration of 2017.

Chicago Fire

The Offseason So Far: Chicago made a splash this week in beating out a number of European teams for Nemanja Nikolic's signature, which is, in theory, a nice get for a team that struggled to put the ball in the net last season. Between Nikolic, Michael De Leeuw and David Accam, there is the potential for this team to get some goals.

The problem is getting the ball to those guys in the first place. Chicago still lack a pure playmaker in midfield, and neither of the guys they've been linked to – Andres Guardado and Bastian Schweinsteiger – is really that. Both are great, and would be huge upgrades at least in the short run, but I'm of the opinion that they need a chance creator first and foremost.

They will have the possibility of using the third pick in the upcoming SuperDraft on a No. 10 (most likely Jackson Yueill of UCLA and the US U-20s), but it's hard to see Veljko Paunovic giving a domestic kid the keys to this particular car. I think, one way or another, they'll make a splashy midfield signing.

I also think, one way or another, that they need more than a single goalkeeper, which is all they've got at the moment. That can be easily remedied, though it's worth noting that Chicagoans are uneasy at the prospect of Matt Lampson as the long-term No. 1.

Here's some good news for Fire fans, though: Their defense is young and promising, and if they can add Homegrowns Mauricio Pineda and/or Grant Lillard, it will be even younger and more promising.

Chicago secretly have a really good academy and Homegrown program. Now the folks in charge have to trust it enough to use it.

Atlanta United

The Offseason So Far: By miles the more aggressive of the two expansion teams, Atlanta have already managed to pip Arsenal for one prized signing, then had their hearts broken when Shanghai SIPG swooped in with a fistful of yuan for another prized signing.

They've inked Homegrown kids, free agents, young DPs and returning youth (and potentially senior) US national teamers. And nobody's been more active on the trade market.

It's all left them with a roster packed with forwards, wingers and central midfielders, but I'm not sure I see a true No. 10 or a true No. 6 on the team. I also see only four defenders, only one of whom was a starter last season.

There are, I think, two more big singings to come for Atlanta. One will be a TAM center back and the other a DP playmaker. Beyond that, I think they'll use the No. 2 pick in the SuperDraft on US U-20 CB Miles Robinson, pick up a few veterans to provide depth up the spine, and get creative with bringing in South American players in on loan for both fullback spots.

Minnesota United FC

The Offseason So Far: The ball started rolling slowly, but with purpose, as the Loons filled out their spine. It looks like it'll be Joe Greenspan and Francisco Calvo in central defense, with Collen Warner at D-mid, Mohammed Saeid as the No. 8 and Johan Venegas in the free role as a No. 10. Add in probable No. 1 SuperDraft pick Jeremy Ebobisse as the No. 9 (Christian Ramirez will be in the mix there as well), and Miguel Ibarra probably on one wing, and that's a core to build around. I actually think they're better balanced than Atlanta, though Atlanta have a pretty obvious advantage in raw talent.

Thing is, though, that MNUFC's got to build fast, and all over the field. This team should be scouring the waiver wire and the free agent market, and thus far they've been a little bit slow in both spots. There's talent – not game-breaking talent, but experienced MLS depth – to be had out there, and that kind of occupational knowledge is something expansion teams generally lack for the obvious reasons. Roster spots 15-28 matter.

Expect this team to be the league's busiest over the next six weeks.