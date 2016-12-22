Seattle Sounders acquire midfielder Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact

The Seattle Sounders may be MLS Cup champions, but they are not standing pat this offseason.

The team announced on Thursday they have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact, in exchange for general allocation money.

"We're very excited to add a talented young player like Harry to our roster," said Sounders general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey in a team statement. "He's a proven contributor in this league and someone who we think will be a great addition to locker room as we build off of an MLS Cup-winning season."

Shipp, 25, has played three seasons in MLS to date, making 93 MLS regular season appearances, first with hometown club Chicago Fire from 2014-15, and then this past season with the Impact. In all, he's scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in league play.

"This trade provides some salary cap flexibility while also allowing us to acquire GAM, which will help us shape our roster moving forward," said Impact technical director Adam Braz in a Montreal team statement. "We'd like to thank Harry for his contribution both on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."

The midfield playmaker played collegiately at Notre Dame, winning the 2013 College Cup and named Most Outstanding Player at that tournament.