MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Winter 2016/17

Rumor A report from Goal.com's Ives Galarcep on Dec. 21 said that US international Greg Garza was set to join Atlanta United on loan from Club Tijuana for the 2017 season. Garza has fallen out of favor and been sidelined by injuries for an extended period with Xolos, and recently expressed interest in coming to MLS next season.

Rumor On Dec. 21, Argentine network TyC reported that Velez Sarsfield midfielder Yamil Asad is set to join Tata Martino in Atlanta United. On Dec. 22, Juan G. Arango reported the deal would be a loan, with the option to buy.

Rumor Argentine network TyC reported on Dec. 15 that rumored Atlanta United transfer target Oscar Romero will instead be signing with Chinese Super League side Shanghai S.I.P.G.

Signing Atlanta United took the first MLS free agent plunge of the offseason, announcing on Dec. 14 they have signed M Jeff Larentowicz. One of the most experienced active players in the league, Larentowicz is expected to bring a veteran presence to the MLS expansion side.

Rumor With the rumored pursuit of M Oscar Romero, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported on Dec. 13 that the previous interest in Mexican D/M Andres Guardado had ended for Atlanta, although he also noted Guardado could still be a transfer target for other MLS clubs.

Trades Just hours after the Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Atlanta traded goalkeeper Clint Irwin back to Toronto FC in exchange for TFC right back Mark Bloom and general allocation money. They also sent Expansion Draft pick Donny Toia to Orlando for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Rumor ESPNFC's Jeff Carlisle reports on Dec. 13 that ATL are on the verge of signing Paraguayan int'l Oscar Romero for a transfer fee in the $6-$7 million range.

Exp. Draft Atlanta United pick up left back Donny Toia, defender Zach Loyd, goalkeeper Clint Irwin, right back Mikey Ambrose and goalkeeper Alec Kann with the club's five picks in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.

Trade Atlanta acquired an international roster spot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for their 2nd-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft. The deal gives ATL nine such slots on their roster.

Trade Atlanta acquired Romario Williams from Montreal, Harrison Heath from Orlando and Kevin Kratz from Philadelphia in a flurry of deals during the MLS half-day trade window on Dec. 11.

Trade After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The 3-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.

Trade A rumored trade materialized on Dec. 11, as 32-year-old defender Michael Parkhurst was traded by Columbus to Atlanta in return for allocation money. The 2007 MLS Defender of the Year had his contract option previously declined by Columbus, but the trade secured his future without subjecting him to the end-of-season player acquisition mechanisms.

Rumor SB Nation blog Dirty South Soccer reported on Dec. 5 that Atlanta United were targeting three players from head coach Gerardo Martino's old side, Argentine side Newell's Old Boys. The report says Atlanta are looking at D Milton Valenzuela, D Maximiliano Pollachi, and M Joaquin Torres, and that all three players could be loan signings for the 2017 expansion side.

Signing On Dec. 2 Atlanta United announced the Discovery Signing of US youth international Brandon Vazquez, acquiring the 18-year-old striker from Liga MX side Club Tijuana.

Rumor The Washington Post's Steven Goff cited anonymous sources to report on Dec. 1 that Atlanta have "explored the possibility" of signing US international Fabian Johnson, a standout with Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach.

Rumor A report emerged from the Costa Rican press on Nov. 30 that Atlanta United are interested in Saprissa D Francisco Calvo.

Rumor On Nov. 20, rumors emerged which have Atlanta United pursuing former LA Galaxy star forward Robbie Keane.

Report Mexican international Andres Guardado on Nov. 12 confirms that Atlanta United have expressed interest in his services, but that no formal offer has come through.