MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Winter 2016/17

Last updated: Dec. 22, 2016
Trade
The Seattle Sounders acquired attacking midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact on Thursday in exchange for general allocation money.
Re-Entry
Four players were selected in Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday, with Houston selecting D Leonardo, Columbus picking D Josh Williams, San Jose drafting F Olmes Garcia and Sporting KC nabbing GK Andrew Dykstra.
All four teams that selected players are required to extend a genuine contract offer to their drafted player by next Thursday. If an agreement can’t be reached between the drafting club and player, the drafting club will hold that player’s MLS rights.
Signing
|New England Revolution announced Thursday they have re-signed M Daigo Kobayashi.
Report
|The Scottish Sun reported on Dec. 22 that Glasgow Celtic are prepared to meet the asking price of $3.7 million to buy Portland Timbers M/F Darlington Nagbe.
Report
|Costa Rican TV station TDMas reported Thursday that Costa Rican D Francisco Calvo will sign with expansion Minnesota United.
Signing
Portland Timbers Thursday announced they have signed Costa Rica M David Guzman.
Signing
FC Dallas announced the signing of their league-leading 18th Homegrown player, defender Reggie Cannon.
Rumor
|Danish website BT reported on Dec. 21 that New York City FC are interested in Danish M Jeppe Andersen, of Superliga club Esbjerg fB. The site says Danish clubs Brondby and Midtjylland are also interested.
Rumor
|Portuguese sports daily O Jogo reported on Dec. 21 that Sporting Lisbon G Beto is considering a move to MLS.
Rumor
|The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that Sporting KC is in negotiations with three players: D Igor Juliao, who played for the club in 2014, and wingers Gerso Fernandes and Latif Blessing.
Rumor
|Goal.com's Ives Galarcep reported on Wednesday that D Greg Garza is close to joining Atlanta United on loan from Club Tijuana.
Rumor
|The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported on Wednesday that Orlando City had agreed to a deal with free agent M Will Johnson.
Rumor
|Reports circulating on Twitter on Wednesday claim the Seattle Sounders are close to signing a defender, believed to be Colombian-born Nicaragua international Luis Fernando Copete.
Signing
|San Jose Earthquakes sign their second-ever Homegrown Player, announcing the addition of D Nick Lima on Wednesday.
Rumor
|Local outlet fiftyfive.one said Minnesota United and Club Leon agreed on a transfer fee that would take US international Miguel Ibarra to the expansion side in 2017.
Signing
|After multiple reports claiming a deal was near, the Houston Dynamo announced on Wednesday the transfer of D Adolfo Machado from Costa Rican giant Saprissa.
Rumor
|Houston Dynamo could be adding more Catracho firepower in attack after Honduran outlet Diez reported on Dec. 21 that F Romell Quioto is on his way to the MLS side.
Rumor
|Various sources have placed Costa Rica international David Guzman in the Portland Timbers. According to La Nacion, the Saprissa midfielder will be joining the Timbers for two seasons.
Rumor
|According to a local source, former Timbers goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey is in negotiations to join Minnesota United next season.
Report
|On Dec. 16, Metro reported that "several" prominent English clubs are eyeing productive Crew SC F Ola Kamara for an offseason loan stint. On Dec. 20, Crew SC Chairman Anthony Precourt confirmed Kamara is not going anywhere.
Rumor
|On Dec. 21, Argentine network TyC reported that Velez Sarsfield midfielder Yamil Asad is set to join Tata Martino in Atlanta United.
Report
|According to Metro reporter Kristian Dyer, the Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to sign three players: Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, Queretaro's US international Luis Gil and former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho.
Rumor
|FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio reported that free agent midfielder Will Johnson has been visiting Orlando for a couple days and might be looking to close a deal soon.
Signing
|Atlanta United signed veteran free agent midfielder Jacob Peterson on Wednesday.
Atlanta United
Rumor
|A report from Goal.com's Ives Galarcep on Dec. 21 said that US international Greg Garza was set to join Atlanta United on loan from Club Tijuana for the 2017 season. Garza has fallen out of favor and been sidelined by injuries for an extended period with Xolos, and recently expressed interest in coming to MLS next season.
Rumor
|On Dec. 21, Argentine network TyC reported that Velez Sarsfield midfielder Yamil Asad is set to join Tata Martino in Atlanta United. On Dec. 22, Juan G. Arango reported the deal would be a loan, with the option to buy.
Signing
|Atlanta United signed veteran free agent midfielder Jacob Peterson on Dec. 21.
Rumor
|Argentine network TyC reported on Dec. 15 that rumored Atlanta United transfer target Oscar Romero will instead be signing with Chinese Super League side Shanghai S.I.P.G.
Signing
|Atlanta United took the first MLS free agent plunge of the offseason, announcing on Dec. 14 they have signed M Jeff Larentowicz. One of the most experienced active players in the league, Larentowicz is expected to bring a veteran presence to the MLS expansion side.
Rumor
|With the rumored pursuit of M Oscar Romero, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported on Dec. 13 that the previous interest in Mexican D/M Andres Guardado had ended for Atlanta, although he also noted Guardado could still be a transfer target for other MLS clubs.
Trades
|Just hours after the Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Atlanta traded goalkeeper Clint Irwin back to Toronto FC in exchange for TFC right back Mark Bloom and general allocation money. They also sent Expansion Draft pick Donny Toia to Orlando for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
Rumor
|ESPNFC's Jeff Carlisle reports on Dec. 13 that ATL are on the verge of signing Paraguayan int'l Oscar Romero for a transfer fee in the $6-$7 million range.
Exp. Draft
|Atlanta United pick up left back Donny Toia, defender Zach Loyd, goalkeeper Clint Irwin, right back Mikey Ambrose and goalkeeper Alec Kann with the club's five picks in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
Trade
|Atlanta acquired an international roster spot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for their 2nd-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft. The deal gives ATL nine such slots on their roster.
Trade
|Atlanta acquired Romario Williams from Montreal, Harrison Heath from Orlando and Kevin Kratz from Philadelphia in a flurry of deals during the MLS half-day trade window on Dec. 11.
Trade
|After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The 3-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
Trade
|A rumored trade materialized on Dec. 11, as 32-year-old defender Michael Parkhurst was traded by Columbus to Atlanta in return for allocation money. The 2007 MLS Defender of the Year had his contract option previously declined by Columbus, but the trade secured his future without subjecting him to the end-of-season player acquisition mechanisms.
Rumor
|SB Nation blog Dirty South Soccer reported on Dec. 5 that Atlanta United were targeting three players from head coach Gerardo Martino's old side, Argentine side Newell's Old Boys. The report says Atlanta are looking at D Milton Valenzuela, D Maximiliano Pollachi, and M Joaquin Torres, and that all three players could be loan signings for the 2017 expansion side.
Signing
|Shortly after it was reported on Dec. 5 that Atlanta United would be signing Lanus M Miguel Almiron, the expansion side made the deal official. ESPN reported that the player came with a lofty price tag of $8 million or more. As part of the deal, Atlanta also sent General Allocation Money to Seattle for Right of First Refusal on the player. Multiple reports originally emerged from South America on Dec. 2 that the 22-year-old Paraguayan international, who once played under Atlanta coach Gerardo Martino at Cerro Porteño, would be moving to the club.
Signing
|On Dec. 2 Atlanta United announced the Discovery Signing of US youth international Brandon Vazquez, acquiring the 18-year-old striker from Liga MX side Club Tijuana.
Rumor
|The Washington Post's Steven Goff cited anonymous sources to report on Dec. 1 that Atlanta have "explored the possibility" of signing US international Fabian Johnson, a standout with Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach.
Rumor
|A report emerged from the Costa Rican press on Nov. 30 that Atlanta United are interested in Saprissa D Francisco Calvo.
Rumor
|On Nov. 20, rumors emerged which have Atlanta United pursuing former LA Galaxy star forward Robbie Keane.
Report
|Mexican international Andres Guardado on Nov. 12 confirms that Atlanta United have expressed interest in his services, but that no formal offer has come through.
Report
|A Nov. 2 a Sports Illlustrated report claims that Atlanta United are interested in landing RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando.
Chicago Fire
Signing
|The Fire made it official on Dec. 20, signing F Nemanja Nikolic as a Designated Player from Polish Champions League side Legia Warsaw. The Hungarian international won the Polish Ekstraklasa Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards last season.
Re-Entry
|The Chicago Fire lost GK Patrick McLain when he was picked by Orlando City in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.
Trade
|After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The 3-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
Report
|ESPN FC reported on Dec. 1 that the Fire are set to beat out English Premier League side Hull City in a race to sign Hungarian international Nemanja Nikolic, a 28-year-old Serbian-born striker who's scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for Legia Warsaw, last season's Polish champions and a participant in this year's UEFA Champions League.
Rumor
|A report from the Costa Rican press from Nov. 30 has linked Saprissa midfielder Marvin Angulo to the Fire.
Rumor
|A Goal USA report by Nick Sabetti on Nov. 24 claims that the Fire have made a three-year offer to Manchester United's German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. Klaus Augenthaler, an icon at Schweinsteiger's longtime club Bayern Munich, subsequently told Omnisport he expects the move to happen.
Returning
|On Nov. 23 the Fire exercised contract options for: M Arturo Alvarez, D Jonathan Campbell, GK Sean Johnson, GK Matt Lampson, M Matt Polster, D Brandon Vincent, M Joey Calistri, M Drew Conner and D Patrick Doody
Returning
|The Fire revealed the players under contract for 2017: F David Accam, F David Arshakyan, F Michael de Leeuw, M Collin Fernandez, M John Goossens, D Michael Harrington, D Johan Kappelhof and D Joao Meira
Released
|Also on Nov. 23, the Fire declined contract options for: M Razvan Cocis, D Eric Gehrig, M Nick LaBrocca, GK Patrick McLain, M Alex Morrell, D Rodrigo Ramos, M Michael Stephens, F Luis Solignac and M Khaly Thiam
Colorado Rapids
Trade
|Colorado acquire the LA Galaxy's highest 1st Round 2017 SuperDraft pick (No. 15) and a conditional 2nd Round 2018 pick on Dec. 13 in exchange for the rights to US international midfielder Jermaine Jones.
Trade
|Atlanta United acquired an international roster spot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for their second-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
Trade
|The Rapids sent D Joseph Greenspan to Minnesota United on Dec. 11, in exchange for MNUFC's third-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
Report
|M Jermaine Jones, who is out of contract with the Rapids, was spotted courtside at an LA Lakers game with members of the LA Galaxy front office on Dec. 8, sparking speculation about a move for the US national team veteran and SoCal resident. LA's president Chris Klein later confirmed meeting with Jones. Rapids blog Burgundy Wave delved into the potential logistics of such a move.
Rumor
|Transfer chatter on Oct. 26 has Swedish clubs Djugardens IF and Ostersunds FK eyeing Rapids defender Axel Sjoberg.
Columbus Crew SC
Re-Entry
Columbus selected D Josh Williams from Toronto with the third overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. Crew SC will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Williams, who played for Columbus from 2010-2014. If an agreement can’t be reached, Columbus will hold Williams’ MLS rights.
Signing
|Columbus announced on Dec. 20 they have signed Maryland D Alex Crognale as a Homegrown Player.
Report
|On Dec. 16, Metro reported that "several" prominent English clubs are eyeing productive Crew SC F Ola Kamara for an offseason loan stint. On Dec. 20, Crew SC Chairman Anthony Precourt confirmed Kamara is not going anywhere.
Exp. Draft
|Crew SC lose center mid Mohammed Saeid to Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft.
Report
|On Dec. 12, The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported, per sources, that University of Maryland defender Alex Crognale, a first-team All-American, signed a Homegrown deal with Columbus. The signing was made official on Dec. 20.
Trade
|Goal.com's Ives Galarcep reported that Atlanta and Columbus have agreed to a trade that will send D Michael Parkhurst to the 2017 expansion side in return for allocation money. The 2007 MLS Defender of the Year had his option declined by Columbus, but the trade would secure his future without subjecting him to the end-of-season player acquisition mechanisms and allow Crew SC to get something in return for the 32-year-old. That transaction was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
Rumor
|Mexico-based journalist Alex Soliz Ramirez reported on Nov. 27 that Crew SC have made an offer to CF Monterrey left back and US international Edgar "El Homie" Castillo, who made just three appearances for Los Rayados in this year's Liga MX Apertura amid injury troubles.
Returning
|On Nov. 23 the club exercised 5 more contract options: D Nicolai Naess, M Dilly Duka, M Marshall Hollingsworth, M Cristian Martinez and M Mohammed Saeid
Returning
|Crew SC announced other players already under contract for 2017: GK Zack Steffen, GK Brad Stuver, D Harrison Afful, D Waylon Francis, D Gaston Sauro, M Ethan Finlay, M Hector Jimenez, M Rodrigo Saravia, M Ben Swanson, M Tony Tchani, F Adam Jahn and F Ola Kamara
Released
|The club declined contract options for GK Steve Clark, GK Matt Pacifici, D Corey Ashe (D) and M Cedrick Mabwati
Departing
|Crew SC announced on Nov. 23 that D Chad Barson and D Michael Parkhurst are out of contract with the club
Returning
|On Nov. 21 the club exercised contract options for: M Federico Higuain, M Justin Meram, and M Wil Trapp
D.C. United
Returning
|On Dec. 19 D.C. United announced that free agent D Sean Franklin has re-signed with the Black-and-Red on a "multi-year" deal.
Reports
|After multiple outlets reported on D.C.'s interest in Costa Rican attacker Jose Guillermo Ortiz in early December, the Washington Post's Steven Goff tweeted on Dec. 16 that the 24-year-old – who scored twice in Alajuelense's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal defeat of D.C. last year – would indeed join United in 2017, on loan with an option to buy. The transaction was completed on Dec. 20.
Released
|D.C. announced on Dec. 12 that they did not exercise the 2017 options for D Chris Korb, GK Andrew Dykstra and F Alvaro Saborio; all three are eligible for the Re-Entry Draft process.
Trade
|On Dec. 12 FourFourTwo reported that D.C. were set to trade F Kennedy Igboananike and a 2017 international roster spot to Portland in exchange for the Timbers' 2017 second-round SuperDraft pick; the deal was announced later that day.
Trade
|Also on Dec. 12, the Washington Post's Steven Goff reported that United were "in the process" of trading M Miguel Aguilar and a future draft pick to the LA Galaxy in exchange for a selection in next month's 2017 SuperDraft; the deal was announced later that day, albeit with LA receiving Aguilar and a 2019 fourth-round pick and D.C. getting a 2018 fourth-round pick.
Report
|The Washington Post reported on Dec. 6 that D.C. United D Luke Mishu has retired to pursue non-soccer opportunities, and that the club has declined 2017 options on GK Andrew Dykstra, D Chris Korb and M Miguel Aguilar, as well as updates on the status of several other D.C. players.
Signed
|After months of swirling rumors, the Black-and-Red secured D Steve Birnbaum to a new, long-term contract on Dec. 2, re-signing the center back to a deal reported by ESPN to be four years in length. Conflicting reports had previously emerged on Birnbaum's future; on Nov. 30 ESPN's Marc Stein tweeted that United have come to terms with Birnbaum on a new contract, while UK outlet the Daily Star claimed that the US international center back is on Swansea manager Bob Bradley's wish list for a loan stint as he seeks reinforcements for his struggling Premiership side.
Transfer
|On Nov. 16, DC acquire M Luciano Acosta on a permanent transfer from Boca Juniors following the expiration of his one-year loan agreement in 2016.
Released
|Costa Rican F Alvaro Saborio announces on Twitter on Nov. 14 that he will not be returning to DC United.
FC Dallas
Signing
|FC Dallas announced the signing of Homegrown D Reggie Cannon on Dec. 22.
Signings
|Dallas announced the signings of Belgian M Roland Lamah and Costa Rican D Jose Salvatierra on Dec. 16.
Rumor
|Argentina-based journalist Emmanuel Quispe reported on Dec. 15 that former Real Salt Lake M Javier Morales will be signing with FC Dallas.
Signing
|On Dec. 15, the team re-signed veteran defender Atiba Harris to a new contract.
Signing
|FC Dallas announced the signing of Ecuadorian D Anibal Chala on Dec. 14 from El Nacional. The 20-year-old is a former Ecuador youth international.
Report
|A Tweet from FC Dallas reporter Carter Baum on Dec. 13 reports that technical director Fernando Clavijo says a deal to bring in a winger to permanently replace Fabian Castillo is "Done."
Exp. Draft
|FC Dallas lose Zach Loyd to Atlanta United in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
Rumor
|A report from Ecuadorian journalist Stalin Cobena on Dec. 3 claims El Nacional defender Anibal Chala will be signing with FC Dallas. One day later the 20-year-old confirmed the move in detail to Radio La Deportiva, stating his belief that an MLS move can help him earn a place on Ecuador's national team.
Signed
|On Nov. 22 FCD unveil their 17th Homegrown player signing: 15-year-old Bryan Reynolds, a member of the US Under-17 national team.
Returning
|FC Dallas announce on Nov. 21 they have exercised contract options for: D Matt Hedges, F Tesho Akindele, F Michael Barrios, D Maynor Figueroa, F Maxi Urruti, M/F Timo Pitter, F Colin Bonner, D Aaron Guillen, GK Jesse Gonzalez and GK Chris Seitz.
Returning
|The club also confirms on Nov. 21 the names of 10 players already under contract for 2017: M Kellyn Acosta, F/M Coy Craft, M Mauro Diaz, M Jesus Ferreira, M Carlos Gruezo, D Moises Hernandez, D/M Ryan Hollingshead, M Paxton Pomykal, M Victor Ulloa and D Walker Zimmerman.
Released
|FCD announce on Nov. 21 they will not pick up the contract options for: D Aubrey David, M Carlos Lizarazo, F Getterson, M Juan Esteban Ortiz, M Mauro Rosales, D Norberto Paparatto and GK Ryan Herman.
Released
|FC Dallas announce that D Zach Loyd, D Atiba Harris and F Carlos Ruiz are out of contract.
Signing
|On Nov. 17 FC Dallas announced the Homegrown signing of 15-year-old Jesus Ferreira, son of former MLS MVP David Ferreira.
Houston Dynamo
Re-Entry
Houston selected D Leonardo from LA with the second overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. Houston will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Leonardo. If an agreement can’t be reached, Houston will hold Leonardo’s MLS rights.
Transfer
|After multiple reports indicated that Deportivo Saprissa captain Adolfo Machado will sign with Houston Dynamo for the 2017 season, the team announced the news officially on Dec. 21. The 31-year-old Panamanian defender had been in Costa Rica since 2014.
Rumor
|Houston Dynamo could be adding more Catracho firepower in attack after Honduran outlet Diez reported on Dec. 21 that F Romell Quioto is on his way to the MLS side.
Signing
|On Dec. 18 Honduran outlet Diez reported that the Dynamo and Sporting KC, and possibly other MLS clubs, are pursuing Honduras international striker Alberth Elis, 20, who is expected to leave Mexican club Monterrey on loan for all or part of 2017. On Dec. 20 Houston reporter Lester Gretsch tweeted that Elis-to-the-Dynamo was a "done deal," and on Dec. 20 Houston announced Elis' arrival on a year-long loan.
Re-Entry
|The Houston Dynamo selected D Dylan Remick in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Houston must pick up Remick's option for the 2017 season. The left back spent the previous four years with the Seattle Sounders.
Trade
|Houston Dynamo traded starting right back Sheanon Williams to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Dec. 13 in exchange for General Allocation Money.
Exp. Draft
|Houston lose center mid Collen Warner to Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
Report
|The Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepken reported on Nov. 28 that the Dynamo have not yet received official word from Cruz Azul regarding their option to buy F Erick "Cubo" Torres at the looming conclusion of his loan stint with the Liga MX club.
Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised 5 contract options: M Eric Alexander, GK Calle Brown, D Kevin Garcia, M Alex and GK Joe Willis. D Jalil Anibaba re-signed with the club.
Released
|The club declined contract options for D Sebastien Ibeagha, M Rob Lovejoy, M Cristian Maidana, D Raul Rodriguez and M Zach Steinberger. Rodriguez is in discussions to return to the club.
Departing
|Houston announced on Nov. 28 that D DaMarcus Beasley, D David Horst, D Abdoulie Mansally and M Collen Warner are out of contract with the club. The team is in discussions with Beasley, Horst and Warner about a potential return. The club announced on Nov. 29 that M Rob Lovejoy is retiring from professional soccer.
Undecided
|Houston announced on Nov. 28 that M Yair Arboleda, D Keyner Brown and M Jose Escalante will have their loans expire at the end of the calendar year. The Dynamo retain the right to negotiate with each of the players and their respective parent clubs through the end of the year, and those discussions are ongoing.
Report
|New Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera previously led USL affiliate club RGVFC and on Nov. 25 the Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepken reported that English central midfielder Charlie Ward, one of the Toros' top players in 2016, "has a good chance to be signed" by Houston for next season.
Returning
|Erick "El Cubo" Torres tells FutbolMLS.com on Nov. 15 that he is looking forward to rejoining the Houston Dynamo after his loan deal with Cruz Azul is up. The Mexican side reportedly has a $2.5 million option.
Out-of-Contract
|The contract of veteran left back DaMarcus Beasley expires at the end of 2016 and on Oct. 6 he told MLSsoccer.com “my gut feeling is, probably not" when asked about a potential return, claiming the club hadn't been in touch with him about it at the time. He is eligible for MLS free agency.
LA Galaxy
Rumor
|The Galaxy are interested in Irish M Conor Hourihane, according to a Dec. 17 report from The Sun. Hourihane, 25, currently captains English Championship side Barnsley and is described as a playmaker by the English tabloid.
Rumor
|A report from CalcioMercato on Dec. 14 claimed the Galaxy are interested in acquiring Brazilian M Hernanes for the 2017 season. The 31-year-old, currently with Italian giants Juventus after previous stops at Serie A sides Inter Milan and Lazio, is said to be under contract until June 30, 2018, but the report says LA are looking at a loan option for him.
Rumor
|A report out of Mexico relayed by LAG Confidential on Dec. 14 says that US international M Joe Corona, just returned to Club Tijuana from a loan stint at Dorados of Sinaloa, is interested in a move to the Galaxy,
Trade
|The LA Galaxy acquire the rights to US international Jermaine Jones in exchange for their highest 1st Round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft (No. 15 as of Dec. 13) and a conditional 2nd Round pick in 2018.
Report
|As previously reported, on Dec. 12 D.C. United traded Miguel Aguilar and a future draft pick to the Galaxy in exchange for a selection in the 2017 SuperDraft.
Report
|M Jermaine Jones, who is out of contract with the Colorado Rapids, was spotted courtside at an LA Lakers game with members of the LA Galaxy front office on Dec. 8, sparking speculation about a move for the US national team veteran and Southern California resident. LA's president Chris Klein later confirmed meeting with Jones. Rapids blog Burgundy Wave delved into the potential logistics of such a move.
Rumor
|A report emerged from the Costa Rican press on Nov. 30 that the LA Galaxy are interested in Saprissa D Francisco Calvo.
Report
|On Nov. 26, Whitecaps beat writer Marc Weber indicates that the rumored Keane-to-Vancouver move will not be happening.
Rumor
|DH.be in Belgium reports on Nov. 25 that LA center back Jelle Van Damme would be interested in a potential offseason loan at his old club Standard Liege.
Rumor
|According to a tweet by the LA Times' Kevin Baxter on Nov. 24, Sky Sports is linking the LA Galaxy with two central midfielders: Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Juventus man Sami Khedira.
Departing
|It was announced on Nov. 22 that LA head coach Bruce Arena will leave the Galaxy to take over as head coach of the US national team.
Departing
|Galaxy announce that after five seasons with the club, veteran FW Robbie Keane will not be returning to the club following the expiration of his contract at the end of 2016. On the same day, assistant coach Dave Sarachan also announces his departure from the club.
Departing
|On Nov. 15 LA announce that 36-year-old MF Steven Gerrard will not be returning to the club after his contract runs out at the end of 2016.
Minnesota United FC
Report
|Costa Rican TV station TDMas reported Dec. 22 that Costa Rican D Francisco Calvo will sign with Minnesota United.
Rumor
|According to a local source, former Timbers goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey is in negotiations to join Minnesota United next season.
Rumor
|A local outlet said Minnesota United and Club Leon agreed on a transfer fee that would take US internacional Miguel Ibarra to the expansion side in 2017.
Report
|Minnesota soccer site FiftyFive.One reported on Dec. 16 that the Portland Timbers were interested in acquiring GK Jeff Attinella from Minnesota United and the trade materialized on Dec. 20 for a 2nd Rd. draft pick in 2018. No mention of rights to former MNUFC winger Miguel Ibarra, which are held by the Timbers and which the report indicated were part of the trade discussions.
Report
|A local report on Dec. 14 stated that Minnesota United are on the verge of re-signing NASL striker Christian Ramirez, who has been with the club for the past three seasons.
Trade
|On Dec. 13, MNUFC turn around and trade Chris Duvall to Montreal along with general allocation money in exchange for Costa Rican international Johan Venegas.
Exp. Draft
|Minnesota take right back Chris Duvall, skillful center mids Collen Warner and Mohammed Saeid, goalkeeper Jeff Attinella and forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen with their five picks in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
Trade
|The Loons acquired D Joseph Greenspan from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for MNUFC's third-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
Report
|On Dec. 6 Minnesota sporting director Manny Lagos tweeted that he was scouting in Argentina with head coach Adrian Heath.
Signings
|On Dec. 1 MNUFC announced D Justin Davis and D Kevin Venegas as their first-ever MLS signings, confirming a previous report by FiftyFive.One.
Rumor
|A Nov. 30 report out of Costa Rica claims Minnesota United are looking at Saprissa F Daniel Colindres.
Rumor
|On Nov. 4 FiftyFive.One reports that the club is expected to sign defenders Justin Davis and Kevin Venegas to MLS contracts.
Montreal Impact
Returning
|On Dec. 19 the Impact announced that F Dom Oduro has signed a new deal that will keep the fleet-footed Ghanaian, one of Montreal's stars of the 2016 postseason, at the club for another two years.
Report
|Having scored seven goals and six assists in the MLS regular season and playoffs since arriving on loan midseason, a report from Tutto Mercato Web on Dec. 14 says F Matteo Mancosu is nearing a deal to make his move to Montreal from Serie A side Bologna permanent, following the conclusion of his current loan in the summer of 2017.
Trade
|After losing left back Donny Toia to Atlanta in the Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Montreal move to acquire right back Chris Duvall and general allocation money from Minnesota in exchange for Costa Rican international Johan Venegas.
Returning
|The Impact announced on Dec. 9 the following players' contract options had been exercised for 2017: GK Evan Bush, D Donny Toia, M Harry Shipp, M Johan Venegas, M David Choiniere, F Anthony Jackson-Hamel and F Michael Salazar.
Returning
|The club also announced on Dec. 9 the following players were under contract for 2017: GK Maxime Crepeau, D Laurent Ciman, D Victor Cabrera, D Hassoun Camara, D Ambroise Oyongo, D Kyle Fisher, M Marco Donadel, M Hernan Bernadello, M Calum Mallace, M Ignacio Piatti, M Andres Romero, M Louis Beland-Goyette, M Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla and F Matteo Mancosu. In addition, the Impact announced GK Eric Kronberg, D Wandrille Lefevre, M Patrice Bernier and F Dominic Oduro are all out of contract but in discussions with the club to possibly return next year.
Departing
|In addition, Montreal announced on Dec. 9 that the contract option on D Amadou Dia had been declined, but he would be invited to preseason camp. M Kyle Bekker, M Lucas Ontivero, M Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare and F Didier Drogba would not return in 2017.
Report
|On Dec. 2 Montreal publication La Presse issued the latest of several reports on Swiss international Blerim Dzemaili joining the Impact, apparently as a summer 2017 arrival following the close of the current Serie A season. The versatile center mid plays for Italy's Bologna, which is owned by IMFC owner Joey Saputo.
Departing
|Following Montreal's Nov. 22 playoff victory against Toronto FC at Olympic Stadium, F Didier Drogba tells the media that he will not be returning to the club in 2017.
New England Revolution
Signing
|New England Revolution announce Dec. 22 they have re-signed M Daigo Kobayashi.
Exp. Draft
|The Revs lose forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen to Minnesota United in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised 12 contract options: F Juan Agudelo, F Teal Bunbury, GK Cody Cropper, D Andrew Farrell, M Zachary Herivaux, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, GK Brad Knighton, D Donnie Smith, D Chris Tierney, GK Matt Turner and D London Woodberry.
Returning
|The Revolution announced other players already under contract for 2017: M Scott Caldwell, M Diego Fagundez, F Kei Kamara, M Xavier Kouassi, M Lee Nguyen, M Kelyn Rowe and GK Bobby Shuttleworth.
Released
|The club declined contract options for D Jordan McCrary and M Steve Neumann.
Departing
|The Revolution announced on Nov. 28 that D Darrius Barnes, D Jose Goncalves, M Daigo Kobayashi and M Gershon Koffie are out of contract with the club
Returning
|Revs GM Mike Burns tells the Boston Globe on Oct. 26 that head coach Jay Heaps will return for a 6th season at the helm in 2017.
New York City FC
Rumor
|A Dec. 21 report on Danish website BT said New York City FC are interested in acquiring Danish M Jeppe Andersen, who is the captain of Danish side Esbjerg.
Report
|Empire of Soccer reported on Dec. 15 that M Federico Bravo could still return to NYCFC for 2017, noting that his contract with Boca Juniors is set to expire.
Trade
|After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The 3-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
Rumor
|A Nov. 21 report in Spanish outlet Sport linked F David Villa to a possible offseason loan move to Sporting de Gijon, the club where he began his professional career. But on Dec. 1 El Guaje categorically dismissed the idea in a Q&A with the same publication, saying, "nothing exists, not even an approach."
Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised contract options on: D RJ Allen, D Frederic Brillant, GK Eirik Johansen, D Ronald Matarrita, M Tommy McNamara, GK Andre Rawls and F Khiry Shelton.
Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club announced that D Ethan White and M Mikey Lopez had agreed to new deals with the club. The club finalized a transfer agreement with W Connection for D Shannon Gomez.
Released
|The club declined contract options for D Connor Brandt, D Jason Hernandez, D Diego Martinez and F Tony Taylor.
Departing
|NYCFC announced on Nov. 28 that M Federico Bravo and F Steven Mendoza will return to their parent clubs after the expiration of their loans.
Rumor
|According to Alajeulense president Raul Pinto, a Bundesliga club have made a multi-million dollar bid for D Ronald Matarrita. The transfer fee would be split evenly between NYCFC and Alajuelense.
Rumor
|On Nov. 24 NYCFC are one of three MLS teams linked to a potential move for Juventus central midfielder Sami Khedira.
Retired
|On Nov. 18, 33-year-old MF Mehdi Ballouchy announces his retirement after an 11-year MLS career.
Retired
|On Nov. 17 DF/MF Andoni Iraola announces his retirement, bringing an end to a 16-year pro career, including one and a half seasons with NYCFC.
Departing
|New York City FC announce on Nov. 14 that 38-year-old MF Frank Lampard will not be returning to the club when his contract expires at the end of 2016.
New York Red Bulls
Exp. Draft
|The Red Bulls lose right back Chris Duvall to Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
Rumor
|ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 12 that US international F Terrence Boyd was looking for a loan move to the Red Bulls from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Later that same day, Twellman's ESPN colleague Julie Stewart-Binks reported Boyd was interested in going to New York but it was just one option for the striker and a source reported it was "highly, highly unlikely" a move would be via loan.
Report
|On Dec. 12 the Red Bulls announced that D Aurelien Collin, D Damien Perrinelle, F Shaun Wright-Phillips and GK Kyle Reynish are out of contract, while D Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls II) and F Omer Damari (RB Leipzig) have returned to their clubs as their 2016 loan stints have concluded. F Anatole Abang remains on loan at Denmark's Hobro IK.
Report
|On Dec. 12 the Red Bulls announced that GK Ryan Meara, who spent most of 2016 on loan with the USL championship-winning RBNYII reserve squad, had re-signed a new, multi-year contract with the club.
Report
|On Dec. 1 M Sacha Kljestan told Sports Illustrated that he has yet to open talks on a extension to his current contract with RBNY, which expires at the end of 2017, but that he's "very happy" at the club and expects those discussions to happen soon.
Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised 4 contract options: M Sean Davis, D Chris Duvall, D Justin Bilyeu and F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Released
|The club declined contract options for D Karl Ouimette and D Ronald Zubar.
Rumor
|On Nov. 24 RBNY became one of three MLS teams linked to a potential move for Juventus central midfielder Sami Khedira.
Departing
|RBNY confirm on Nov. 10 that Designated Player F Omer Damari, who joined RBNY in August, will return to RB Leipzig after his loan spell is up in December.
Returning
|Also on Nov. 10, RBNY indicate that the club is looking forward to continuing to work with Argentine Designated Player F Gonzalo Veron in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Rumor
|FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio reported that free agent M Will Johnson has been visiting Orlando for a couple days and might be looking to close a deal soon. On Dec. 21, The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported the team and Johnson had agreed to a deal in principle.
Report
|On Dec. 20 The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported that Orlando City SC is closing in on French defender Grégory Certic, who currently plays for Ligue 1's FC Girondins de Bordeaux.
Re-Entry
|Orlando City selected GK Patrick McLain from the Chicago Fire in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Orlando will now pick up McLain's option for the 2017 season.
Report
|The Orlando Sentinel reported on Dec. 16 that Orlando City is "on the verge of signing a centerback who is a starter" in a European top flight. The Sentinel did not know the identity of the player, but reported that the signing is expected to be finalized early next week.
Returning
|Orlando City announced on Dec. 16 they have signed D Jose Aja to a new four-year deal. Aja joined OCSC on a six-month loan in July, and made 10 appearances for the club in 2016.
Trade
|On Dec. 13 Orlando City's Mikey Ambrose was claimed by Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft. They replaced him by acquiring Donny Toia from Atlanta United in exchange for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
Rumor
|Brazilian M Felipe Melo, currently with Inter Milan, is reported by Serie A site Calcio News 24 on Nov. 29 that he is interested in playing in MLS and "would like to live in Orlando or Miami, I do not believe that I will live in the future in Brazil."
Report
|The Mane Land published an interview clip from a Brazilian media outlet on Nov. 24 in which Kaka states that 2017 will be his last year in Orlando.
Departing
|Orlando City SC announce on Nov. 23 that they will not exercise contract options for: D Kevin Alston, D Luke Boden, D Seb Hines, D Tyler Turner, M/F Pedro Ribeiro and F Júlio Baptista. But assistant GM Niki Budalic says the club "will remain in discussions with a few of them."
Philadelphia Union
Released
|On Nov. 4 the Union announced that they have declined the contract options of GK Matt Jones, D Anderson, D Taylor Washington, M Cole Missimo and M Walter Restrepo. All five players will be eligible for the MLS Waiver Draft. M Leo Fernandes and F Charlie Davies are now out of contract and the club is in discussions with both players.
Returning
|The Union also announced that they have picked up the contract options of GK Andre Blake, GK John McCarthy; D Fabinho, D Raymon Gaddis, D Keegan Rosenberry and D Ken Tribbett; M Eric Ayuk, M Brian Carroll and M Chris Pontius.
Returning
|Section 215 reports on Nov. 2 that the club has picked up the contract options of left back Fabinho and left winger Chris Pontius and that both players will be out of contract at the end of the 2017 season.
Portland Timbers
Rumor
|On Dec. 22 a report in the Scottish Sun said Glasgow Celtic is willing to meet the $3.7 million asking price for Timbers M/F Darlington Nagbe.
Rumor
|On Dec. 22, after numerous reports deemed it imminent, the Portland Timbers announced they have signed Costa Rica M David Guzman. According to La Nacion, the Saprissa midfielder will be joining the Timbers for two seasons.
Report
|Minnesota soccer site FiftyFive.One reported on Dec. 16 that the Timbers were interested in acquiring GK Jeff Attinella from Minnesota United and on Dec. 20 the trade materialized for a 2nd Round pick in 2018. The MLS rights to ex-MNUFC winger Miguel Ibarra, which are held by Portland and were reportedly discussed as part of the deal, did not ultimately change hands.
Rumor
|Following on their multiple reports linking M David Guzman to the Timbers, Costa Rican outlet Teletica reported on Dec. 11 that the Timbers were close to a deal to land former New York Red Bulls D Roy Miller from Saprissa.
Departing
|The Timbers announced on Dec. 15 they have agreed to mutually part ways with D Steven Taylor. The Englishman played in nine MLS regular season games after signing with the team in August, scoring one goal.
Rumor
|A report by Metro.com's Kristian Dyer on Dec. 12 claims Scottish Premier League club Glasgow Rangers are interested in F Fanendo Adi, but a source says the Timbers are not interested in selling him, and would not even discuss a possible bid amount for the player.
Returning
|Portland announced on Dec. 12 that they have exercised the 2017 contract options on D Zarek Valentin and M Ben Zemanski, and confirmed that the following players are under contract for 2017: F Fanendo Adi, D Gbenga Arokoyo, M Diego Chara, D Marco Farfan, GK Jake Gleeson, F Jack McInerney, F Darren Mattocks, F Lucas Melano, M Darlington Nagbe, D Alvas Powell, D Liam Ridgewell, D Steven Taylor, M Diego Valeri, D Vytas – and F Dairon Asprilla, who remains on loan with Colombian club Millonarios.
Released
|The Timbers also announced that they have not exercised options on M Nick Besler, M Neco Brett, GK Wade Hamilton, D Chris Klute, GK Chris Konopka, F Ben Polk, D Jermaine Taylor and M Andy Thoma. The club did not exercise the option for M Jack Barmby, but have extended a bona fide offer for 2017. D Nat Borchers, M Amobi Okugo and D Taylor Peay are out of contract with the Timbers. The club remains in discussion with Okugo and has extended a bona fide offer to Peay, while Borchers is eligible for MLS free agency.
Report
|On Dec. 12 FourFourTwo reported that D.C. United were set to trade F Kennedy Igboananike and a 2017 international roster spot to Portland in exchange for the Timbers' 2017 Second Round SuperDraft pick; the transaction was made official later that day.
Report
|A recent visit to Celtic has Darlington Nagbe "seriously considering" a move, sources tell Goal.com's Ives Galarcep on Dec. 5.
Report
|It's pretty likely Caleb Porter is indeed looking at some Costa Rican talent, as he was spotted at the Nov. 30 Primera Division playoff game between Santos and Herediano. Saprissa and Alajuelense play on Dec. 1.
Rumor
|A report from the Costa Rican press from Nov. 30 has linked Saprissa midfielder Marvin Angulo to the Timbers.
Report
|Reports from Scotland on Nov. 23 claim that Celtic FC are interested in acquiring Timbers M Darlington Nagbe in the January transfer window. The club hosted the US international for a UEFA Champions League match and Nagbe tweeted from Celtic Park. But two days later came the response from the Timbers, who indicated that Nagbe will “will be with the Timbers in 2017.”
Report
|Head coach Caleb Porter tells FourFourTwo on Nov. 21 that the club is in the market for wingers that "help us execute our style of play. We want to press and if the wingers don’t press then it doesn’t work." In the same interview with Paul Tenorio, Porter indicates the club is still evaluating whether F Lucas Melano is a long-term fit.
Real Salt Lake
Returning
|On Dec. 19 Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel announced to supporters the club has signed UCLA M Jose Hernandez to a Homegrown contract.
Returning
|On Dec. 20 FC Edmonton G Matt Van Oekel announced on Twitter that he will be joining Real Salt Lake.
Returning
|On Dec. 19 Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel told supporters that the club had reached a new deal to keep center back Aaron Maund.
Returning
|On Dec. 12 Salt Lake announced that 19-year-old Homegrown F Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo will rejoin RSL for the 2017 campaign after a yearlong loan at Liga MX side Veracruz.
Departing
|On Dec. 7 RSL announced a mutually-agreed termination of Designated Player and F Juan Manuel "Burrito" Martinez's contract, in order to allow the player and his family to return to Argentina at his request.
Returning
|On Nov. 30 the club picked up contract options on five players: GK Lalo Fernandez, D Chris Schuler, D Demar Phillips, D Justen Glad, and F Ricardo Velazco.
Returning
|RSL also confirmed the following players are otherwise under contract for 2017: GK Nick Rimando, GK Jeff Attinella, D Tony Beltran, D Danilo Acosta, M Kyle Beckerman, M Luke Mulholland, M Sunny, M Omar Holness, F Juan Manuel Martinez, F Joao Plata, F Yura Movsisyan and F Jordan Allen.
Departing
|The following players were announced by the club to have their contract options declined for 2017: D Jamison Olave, M Javier Morales, D Boyd Okwuonu, D Phanuel Kavita, M John Stertzer, F Emery Welshman and F Olmes Garcia. The loan for F Pedro Baez expired and he will return to Cerro Porteno in Paraguay. F Devon Sandoval, D Chris Wingert and D Aaron Maund are currently out of contract for the 2017 season.
Report
|GM Craig Waibel tells media on Nov. 10 that he's still open to conversations with Argentine M Javier Morales, who announced his departure from the club a week earlier.
Returning
|RSL announce on Nov. 9 that Jeff Cassar will be returning as head coach in 2017 on undisclosed contract terms.
|Departing
|After 10 years with the club, M Javier Morales announces his departure from RSL in a message on his Twitter account on Nov. 3.
|Returning
|Sports Illustrated reports on Nov. 2 that Atlanta United are interested in landing RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando.
San Jose Earthquakes
|Re-Entry
San Jose selected F Olmes Garcia from Real Salt Lake with the fourth overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. The Earthquakes will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Garcia. If an agreement can’t be reached, San Jose will hold Garcia’s MLS rights.
|Signing
|San Jose completed the signing of Cal D Nick Lima to a Homegrown Player deal on Dec. 21. He's the second player in club history to become a Homegrown professional with the team.
|Re-Entry
|The Earthquakes lost GK Bryan Meredith when he was picked by the Seattle Sounders in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.
|Returning
|The Earthquakes announced on Dec. 16 they have signed M Marc Pelosi to a new contract. Pelosi joined the Quakes in July 2015 but missed the entire 2016 season due to injury.
|Rumor
|A report on Twitter on Dec. 13 says Cal D Nick Lima, a Quakes academy product, is eligible for a Homegrown contract offer from San Jose.
|Report
|ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle reported on Dec. 3 that the Earthquakes have narrowed their global search for a new general manager to a shortlist of five finalists, including interim GM Chris Leitch and former Sunderland executive Lee Congerton.
|Returning
|On Dec. 2 the Quakes announced that the club will pick up the 2017 contract options for GK David Bingham, D Victor Bernardez, D Kip Colvey, D Andres Imperiale, M Fatai Alashe and M Matheus Silva.
|Departing
|San Jose also announced on Dec. 2 that the 2017 options for GK Bryan Meredith, D Clarence Goodson, M Marc Pelosi, M Tommy Thompson, F Chad Barrett, F Henok Goitom, F Innocent, F Steven Lenhart and F Mark Sherrod would not be exercised. Local journalist Robert Jonas subsequently reported that Pelosi and Thompson were in "advanced" negotiations on new contracts for next season, while adding that Lenhart is likely to retire. Barrett previously told the San Jose Mercury News on Oct. 27 that the club will not pick up his contract option for 2017.
|Report
|A Daily Mail report on Nov. 24 suggests that Dominic Kinnear visited Celtic Park this week due to interest in Honduran left back Emilio Izaguirre, whose contract is set to expire and who earlier this year was linked with Toronto FC.
|Report
|On Nov. 11 San Jose president Dave Kaval was asked by the San Jose Mercury News whether Alberto Quintero would be returning: "We don’t know yet. We need to see if an arrangement can be made for another year. The thing is, there are four guys that could replace him if we lost him."
Seattle Sounders
|Trade
|The Sounders acquired attacking midfielder Harry Shipp in a trade with the Montreal Impact on Dec. 22, in exchange for general allocation money. Shipp, 25, spent the 2016 season with the Impact after beginning his professional career with hometown side Chicago Fire in 2014.
|Rumor
|Reports on Twitter began circulating on Dec. 21 that the Sounders were close to signing a Nicaraguan defender, believed to be D Luis Fernando Copete. The 27-year-old was born in Colombia but has represented Nicaragua internationally, and currently plays for Nicaraguan powerhouse Real Esteli.
|Report
|On Dec. 17 Sounder at Heart analyzed an early-December report from Algerian outlet Le Buteur that Seattle are one of several suitors for F/M Hilal El Arabi Soudani, an Algeria international and 2014 World Cup veteran who is considering a move from his current club Dinamo Zagreb.
|Re-Entry
|The Sounders selected GK Bryan Meredith from San Jose in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Seattle will now pick up the 2017 contract option for Meredith, who returns to Seattle -- his first club -- after three years in San Jose.
|Re-Entry
|Seattle lost D Dylan Remick to the Houston Dynamo in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.
|Report
|A Dec. 13 report out of Scotland says that 23-year-old M Aaron Kovar will be on trial with Scottish second division leaders Hibernian. The verstile winger is expected to stay with the club until Christmas.
|Rumor
|MLS Italia reported on Dec. 14 interest from Colombian F Victor Ibarbo in joining the MLS champion. A 26-year-old who is a Colombian international, Ibarbo's club situation is currently shaky, as he's on loan at Greek side Panathinaikos, where he's played and scored in the Europa League this season. But reports are that he isn't getting paid regularly there, and could be looking to depart Italian side Caligiari permanently, where he's been on the books since 2011 but has been regularly sent out on loan.
|Returning
|Seattle announced on Dec. 12 that the following players' contract options have been exercised for 2017: GK Tyler Miller, D Tony Alfaro, D Oniel Fisher, D Joevin Jones, D Roman Torres, M Brad Evans, M Aaron Kovar and F Victor Mansaray. The club confirmed that GK Stefan Frei, D Chad Marshall, M Osvaldo Alonso, M Nicolas Lodeiro, M Alvaro Fernandez, M Cristian Roldan, F Clint Dempsey and F Jordan Morris are all under contract for next year. .
|Departing
|The Sounders also announced that they will not pick up 2017 options on the following players: F Oalex Anderson, M Michael Farfan, M Erik Friberg, F Herculez Gomez, M Andreas Ivanschitz, F Darwin Jones, D Damion Lowe, GK Charlie Lyon, D Tyrone Mears, D Jimmy Ockford, D Dylan Remick, M Nathan Sturgis and F Nelson Valdez. D Zach Scott had previously announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2016 season..
|Trade
|On Dec. 5, the Seattle Sounders received General Allocation Money from Atlanta United FC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal to M Miguel Almiron.
|Returning
|On Nov. 2 the Seattle Sounders removed the interim tag and gave former assistant Brian Schmetzer the full-time head coaching job for 2017.
Sporting KC
|Re-Entry
SKC selected GK Andrew Dykstra from D.C. with the 12th overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. Sporting will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Dykstra. If an agreement can’t be reached, Kansas City will hold Dykstra’s MLS rights.
|Report
|On Dec. 18 Honduran outlet Diez reported that Sporting KC, the Houston Dynamo and possibly other MLS clubs are pursuing Honduras international striker Alberth Elis, 20, who is expected to leave Mexican club Monterrey on loan for all or part of 2017.
|Report
|ESPN's Julie Stewart-Binks reported on Dec. 16 that free agent M/F Jacob Peterson visited Atlanta and is close to signing with the expansion club. Peterson, 30, has been with Sporting Kansas City since 2012.
|Exp. Draft
|Sporting KC lose goalkeeper Alec Kann to Atlanta in the 2016 Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, the same day he re-signed with the club.
|Signings
|SKC announce on Dec. 13 that the club has signed defenders Kevin Ellis, Jimmy Medranda and goalkeeper Alec Kann to new MLS contracts. Ellis signs a two-year contract through 2018, Medranda signed through 2019 with an option for 2020, and Kann signed a contract for 2017 with options for 2018 and 2019.
|Retirement
|Sporting KC M Paulo Nagamura announced his retirement on Dec. 12; he will transition into a coaching role with Swope Park Rangers, SKC's USL reserve side.
|Signings
|SKC signed M Tyler Pasher and GK Adrian Zendejas to MLS contracts on Dec. 2, marking the first two players to be promoted from Swope Park Rangers, the club's USL reserve side.
|Reports
|According to UK outlet the Daily Star on Nov. 30, Swansea City's American manager Bob Bradley is eyeing D Matt Besler as a winter signing to patch his leaky back line if he's unable to secure a loan deal for D.C. United's Steve Birnbaum.
|Returning
|Club announces on Nov. 23 that it has exercised contract options for: DF Saad Abdul-Salaam, D Jimmy Medranda, D Seth Sinovic, F Benji Joya and D/M Lawrence Olum.
|Returning
|Also on Nov. 23, the club confirmed the players already under contract for 2017: D Matt Besler, F Dom Dwyer, M Roger Espinoza, M Benny Feilhaber, GK Tim Melia, M Soni Mustivar, D Ike Opara, D Erik Palmer-Brown, F Cameron Porter, F Diego Rubio, F Daniel Salloi and M Graham Zusi.
|Departing
|Five players did not have their contract options picked up by the club: D Ever Alvarado, M Emmanuel Appiah, F Connor Hallisey, GK Jon Kempin and M Justin Mapp.
|Departing
|SKC announced on Nov. 23 the list of six players who are out of contract: D Nuno Andre Coelho, D Kevin Ellis, GK Alec Kann, D Chance Myers, M Paulo Nagamura and F Jacob Peterson. The club stated it will extend offers to Ellis and Kann and negotiations are ongoing.
|Signings
|Sporting KC on Nov. 16 announce that Benny Feilhaber signed a new 2-year contract through 2018. Also, defender Ike Opara was inked to a new contract through 2017 with club options for 2018 and 2019.
Toronto FC
|Returning
|Toronto FC announced on Dec. 16 they have re-signed D Ashtone Morgan. A Homegrown signing out of TFC's academy, Morgan is the longest-tenured player on TFC's roster.
|Returning
|Canadian outlets, including The Score, reported on Dec. 13 that M Armando Cooper had been acquired permanently by Toronto FC. Cooper joined TFC midseason, on loan from Panamanian side Arabe Unido.
|Trade
|After starting goalkeeper Clint Irwin was claimed by Atlanta in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Toronto FC reacquired him in a trade that sent right back Mark Bloom and general allocation money to Atlanta.
|Released
|TFC announced on Dec. 12 that they have not exercised contract options on D Clement Simonin, M Chris Mannella, M Daniel Lovitz and M Benoit Cheyrou. GK Quillan Roberts, D Ashtone Morgan, D Josh Williams and M Will Johnson will all be out of contract at the end of the year. Lovitz, Morgan and Williams are eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft.
|Returning
|TFC also announced that they have exercised options on GK Clint Irwin, GK Alex Bono, D Drew Moor, D Nick Hagglund, D Eriq Zavaleta, D Mark Bloom; M Jonathan Osorio, M Armando Cooper, M Jay Chapman, M Tsubasa Endoh; F Tosaint Ricketts, F Jordan Hamilton, F Mo Babouli. The club confirmed that D Justin Morrow, D Steven Beitashour, M Michael Bradley, M Marky Delgado, F Sebastian Giovinco and F Jozy Altidore are already under contract for 2017.
|Departing
|Veteran midfielder Will Johnson tells the Toronto Sun on Nov. 20 that he is "going to explore free agency. I might as well ... I have no idea what I'm going to do next year."
Vancouver Whitecaps
|Report
|According to Metro reporter Kristian Dyer, the Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to sign three players: Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, Queretaro's US international Luis Gil and former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho.
|Signings
|On Dec. 19 the Whitecaps announced that GK Spencer Richey and F Kyle Greig have been promoted from the club's WFC2 USL reserve squad and signed to MLS contracts for 2017, with option years for the following three seasons.
|Trade
|The Whitecaps acquired Houston Dynamo right back Sheanon Williams on Dec. 13 in a trade involving General Allocation Money going the other way.
|Returning
|On Dec. 8, the Whitecaps exercised contract options for: GK Paolo Tornaghi, D Christian Dean, D Jordan Harvey, D Tim Parker, D Cole Seiler, M Marco Bustos, M Kianz Froese, M Ben McKendry, M Nicolas Mezquida, M Russell Teibert, and F Kekuta Manneh.
|Signing
|Also on Dec. 8, Vancouver announced F Erik Hurtado had signed a contract extension through 2018, with club options for 2019 and 2020.
|Departing
|And on Dec. 8, the Whitecaps announced the following players' contract options would not be picked up: GK Marco Carducci, D, Fraser Aird, D Jordan Smith. In addition, F Blas Perez is out of contract. The Whitecaps also announced on Dec. 7 that captain and M Pedro Morales would not be returning to the club in 2017.
|Rumor
|Deportivo Saprissa and Costa Rica M David Guzman, a 26-year-old defensive mid with 25 caps for Los Ticos, was linked to Vancouver by Todos Con Saprissa on Nov. 29.
|Report
|On Nov. 26, Whitecaps beat writer Marc Weber indicates that the rumored Keane-to-Vancouver move will not be happening.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 24 Whitecaps reporter Mike Martignago claims the club is interested in D Kevin Alston, who was let go by Orlando City a day before.
|Departing
|The Province on Nov. 22 reports that the club will be declining the contract option on Designated Player M Pedro Morales and that right back Fraser Aird will return to Glasgow Rangers in Scotland after the expiration of his season-long loan deal.
|Training
|The club announced on Nov. 22 that central defender and right back Tim Parker will train with English second-tier club Brighton & Hove Albion through Dec. 2. It's the same club where Whitecaps left back Sam Adekugbe is playing on loan through June 2017.
|Extension
|The Whitecaps on Oct. 26 extend the contract of head coach Carl Robinson through the 2020 season. Robinson took over the reins of the club ahead of the 2014 season.