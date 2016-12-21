Report: Free agent Will Johnson agrees to deal with Orlando City

It appears a reunion of sorts is coming for Will Johnson.

The free agent midfielder, who most recently played for Toronto FC, is reportedly agreed to a deal to join Orlando City for the 2017 season, according to a report from The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo on Wednesday. Johnson will be reunited with Lions head coach Jason Kreis, who was previously his coach at Real Salt Lake.

The 29-year-old has won two MLS Cups in his career, including the 2009 title with Kreis at RSL, and reached the final of a third this season with TFC, falling in a penalty shootout to the Seattle Sounders, although he did score the dramatic winner to take another trophy, the 2016 Amway Canadian Championship. Johnson served as captain at his previous club, the Portland Timbers, where he played 2013-15, winning MLS Cup in 2015.

DelGallo reports the deal will likely be officially announced on Friday.