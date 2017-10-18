Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution

2017 MLS Regular Season

Stade Saputo – Montreal, Quebec

Sunday, Oct. 22 – 4 pm ET

WATCH: TSN5, TVAS; MLS LIVE in US

It may be Decision Day presented by AT&T in MLS on Sunday, but on the field, there's not much to decide for the Montreal Impact and New England Revolution in their regular season finale. Both teams are out of the running for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, so the game will not go any way to qualification or seeding in the postseason.

To say that there will be nothing to watch for in this match is wrong, of course. Perhaps most notably, this will be the final game of Impact captain Patrice Bernier's long playing career. The Quebec native began his career with the Impact way back in 2000 before embarking on a career in Europe. In 2012, he returned to his hometown club after a decade away from home, and has been with Impact since they joined MLS. The midfielder, now 38, will hang up his boots, and given the occasion and the fact that he is still putting in good shifts on the field, he has to be considered the starter in the middle of the park for the home side at Stade Saputo.

Montreal Impact

Suspended: D Daniel Lovitz (red card)

D Daniel Lovitz (red card) Suspended after next caution: D Victor Cabrera

D Victor Cabrera International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT: D Ambroise Oyongo (knee surgery), D Chris Duvall (ankle)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: Evan Bush – Shaun Francis, Laurent Ciman, Victor Cabrera, Hassoun Camara – Patrice Bernier, Samuel Piette – Ignacio Piatti, Blerim Dzemaili, Ballou Tabla – Matteo Mancosu

Notes: The Impact have dropped four straight games and eight of their last nine league matches (1W). They have been outscored 17-9 across the nine games and five of their goals came in one game. … Laurent Ciman leads MLS with 28 shots blocked this year.

New England Revolution

Suspended: None

None International duty: D Antonio Delamea

D Antonio Delamea Injury report: QUESTIONABLE - M Kelyn Rowe (knee)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: Cody Cropper – Chris Tierney, Antonio Delamea, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell – Scott Caldwell, Gershon Koffie – Diego Fagundez, Lee Nguyen, Juan Agudelo – Kei Kamara

Notes: The Revolution are winless in 18 consecutive MLS road matches (15L-3D), which is a franchise record. The Revolution have conceded 48 goals over these 18 games, and have not kept one clean sheet. … The Revolution have scored three goals from outside the box this year, tied for the third-fewest in the league. They have conceded 11 goals from outside the box this year, tied for the most in the league.

All-Time Series

The teams met once already this season, with the Revolution prevailing 1-0 in New England on September 9.

Overall: Montreal 7 wins (20 goals) … New England 6 wins (18 goals) … Ties 2

Montreal 7 wins (20 goals) … New England 6 wins (18 goals) … Ties 2 At MTL: Montreal 4 wins (13 goals) … New England 3 wins (10 goals) … Ties 1

Referees

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Gianni Facchini, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Silviu Petrescu

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Yusri Rudolf