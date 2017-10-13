Independent Panel rejects Vancouver's appeal of Christian Bolanos red card

The Independent Panel has ruled on one appeal following Weeks 30 and 31 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Bolanos red card appeal

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, an Professional Referee Organization, has rejected the Vancouver Whitecaps’ appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Christian Bolanos in the 90+ minute of Vancouver’s game against Sporting Kansas City on September 30.

Bolanos will serve his one-game suspension in Vancouver’s next match on Sunday, October 15 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC have one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.