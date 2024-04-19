Vanni Sartini: Inside the mind of Vancouver Whitecaps' Italian coach

If you’ve heard or read much about Vancouver Whitecaps FC head coach Vanni Sartini, it will not surprise you to hear that he is most definitely NOT a believer in the "stick to soccer" mentality.

“Being a socialist, I should have known that we always look for the utopia, and we always march towards the utopia, and everything can be better in order to reach the utopia,” Sartini said, tongue well in cheek. “So let's say that we are going there.”

He alludes to his worldview readily, usually humorously. There’s the time last season when he asked reporters not to dub Vancouver’s attacking duo of Ryan Gauld and Brian White ‘Batman and Robin,’ because “Batman is the worst superhero ever. He’s just a spoiled rich kid that defends the capitalists.” Or the postgame press conference earlier this year where he compared the beauty of a wild 'Caps victory over Portland to that of Florence, his wife Barbara and socialism itself.

He proudly wears his identity on his sleeve, even in distant lands where those terms carry more baggage than they do back home. Which is no small statement given the instances of vicious, systematic violence – “the violence of which I approve and which I exalt,” in the chilling words of Benito Mussolini – inflicted on democratically elected socialists in Italy’s not-so-distant past.

Raised in publicly subsidized housing in Florence amid what he’s called “a very working-class background,” the 47-year-old grew up to be a leftist and atheist. In 2021 he told The Athletic , “if there was no kind of social security or welfare state, I wouldn’t be here now.” His experiences as a player can only have reinforced that outlook: Sartini knocked around Italy’s lower divisions and amateur ranks as a goalkeeper, usually having to work side jobs to make ends meet, before moving into coaching, over time developing a specialty in training and methodology.

Even Gauld, their most lavishly-talented, highest-paid star, has been dubbed a “working-class Designated Player” by Sartini in a nod to the Scottish playmaker’s selflessness and defensive diligence. The coach goes so far as to theorize that his own absence from the sidelines in the opening weeks of the 2024 season was a key factor in the Whitecaps’ strong start, which at 4W-2L-1D in league play ranks as one of their best ever.

This egalitarian outlook permeates the current iteration of the Whitecaps, a collectivist group in both tactics and personality. Their roster carries little in the way of what most would consider household names in North American soccer, and VWFC’s salary spending was among the lowest in MLS last year, according to MLS Players Association salary data.

“So that's something that affects me and I think it would be, I would say not fair, if people didn't know what I stand for.”

“I don't have an agenda to try to convert people to what I think,” Sartini explained. “But the way that I am as a person influences enormously the way that I am as a coach. All the things that I believe in tactically: that everything is about the team, the zonal defending, for me, it's very much related to who I am as a person and what I believe a society should be, how I believe a society should function.

He explains the ideological aspects of his backstory openly and without pretense, not to win an argument (though he’s learned a great deal from having those over the decades), but to explain why he and his teams are built like they are. And perhaps it also sheds a bit of light on why he’s so recognizably animated on the touchlines week after week.

“I have some fans on my DMs, some people that have different ideas that they're going try to say something bad against me, or something. But that is no problem. As a socialist, you have to accept every viewpoint,” he said. “Because they wouldn’t let us speak [in the past], that’s the problem. And so that's OK. I think it's well received, and it's well accepted.”

Whether it’s soccer or politics, spicy takes like these naturally lead to him hearing from those who think differently. Sartini doesn’t mind when others express differing views; that’s the point.

He also took the opportunity to make some extra headlines by declaring his side “the best Canadian team, and we've been the best Canadian team for the last two, three years,” mischievously tweaking the collective nose of a domestic sports media establishment widely considered to be Toronto-centric by those located outside Ontario.

“I’m really happy that I had a long time to work on myself,” he said last week, “to reflect and to have help, even from other people, to understand better and to be more equipped, probably, from now on to also react to this kind of stress.”

Hit with a hefty fine and an initial ban of five matches, his punishment was later reduced after he underwent counseling and other restorative practices. Last month he poked fun at himself by wisecracking that rather than count to three when upset, he “should maybe have to count to a million” instead.

“I always say that the team is the leader, and you don't have to forget you're part of the team. And I let my team down doing it like this, getting a red card, going away, and being completely angry after the red card. So that was something that I would say I deeply regret,” he said. “To be honest with you, every time that I’ve seen the clip on TV, I’m ashamed.”

He is simultaneously mortified by his own behavior that November evening at BC Place – an outburst compounded by a reference to referee Tim Ford many interpreted as carrying violent undertones, which Sartini says were a literal translation of an Italian joke taken out of context – and earnestly committed to being himself, even when it costs him dearly.

“Because of my suspension, I think we work even deeper, even more on the tactical understanding of the players,” he said. “I worked a lot on the tactical understanding on the staff, because we knew that … I was not allowed to be on the bench and doing changes or coaching during the games. So probably this extra work paid off.”

Sartini calls it a “good accidental thing,” in retrospect, that he was suspended for the first few league games of the current campaign due to an emotional tirade after VWFC’s season-ending Round One loss to LAFC in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Not your average coach

There’s nothing particularly new or original in complaining about refereeing decisions. It is, however, still rather unconventional in MLS circles to hear so many quotable quips from someone whose job title usually accompanies a steady diet of, well, ‘coachspeak,’ as the canned clichés of the profession are known.

“In terms of personality. I am proud that I'm always sincere with you guys [the media] while I see all the time in our world – and let's say it is sports, even different sports – coaches being monosyllabic, players being monosyllabic, being scared of what they say and always opting for the, maybe, non-controversial answer,” said Sartini.

“The only reason why I got to this position is because of always being true with myself. So I need to be true with myself even when I speak with you guys. But at the same time, of course, there are lines that you don’t cross.”

He considers that wider cautiousness around MLS a product of structure and culture, as well as the league’s history, on which he is surprisingly well versed. A cursory glance over at the consistently feverishly overheated discourse in and around Serie A underlines how different things are in his homeland.

“First of all is the culture, of course, the culture of it's a little different, even though I think we are getting some characters and some, I would say, very good personalities – and also, even better, some very good coaches,” said Sartini. “I came to North America for work in 2016, to work with the [U.S.] federation. I think the level of coaching and quality of the game that we have now is … light-years ahead of what I've seen in 2016. And we have at the moment really, really good coaches.

“The fact that traditionally in North American sports, there’s much more strict rules about how you have to talk about the referee, how can you talk about that league, of course limit a little bit probably the margin of openness of some coaches.”

Having helped build some of the educational structures that guide the pathway navigated by many current and future MLS coaches, Sartini has made it his business to track the region’s wider evolutionary path in this regard. It’s a subject that represents a crucial if easily overlooked facet of the league’s long-range effort to climb into the ranks of the world elite.

To illustrate, he uses his own spin on a familiar nomenclature for big-picture framing.

“I divide the MLS era into three periods: MLS 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and most of the commentators, they talk about the players coming here. But for me, they are the coaches,” Sartini explained. “MLS 1.0 is from the start til 2010, 2012, where all the coaches were local, coming here through the college system, everyone was more or less the same type of coaches, not too much variation in the different way of playing so far, and even in the methodology of work. So I will say yes, good coaches, but not too much of growth.

“From 2012 on, when a lot of the American players who played abroad came back and coached, they brought a lot of ideas that they saw when they were playing abroad, and got them back here. So we’re talking about Gregg Berhalter, Greg Vanney, Peter Vermes, all these guys that actually I would say were kind of innovators and then so the guys, the traditional guys that were here, they had to catch up and then find new solutions.