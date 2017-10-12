WATCH: 'ExtraTime Live' visits Atlanta United ahead of crucial NY match

ExtraTime Live: from Atlanta The guys are talking the upcoming weekend live from Atlanta. Driven by Continental Tire. Posted by ExtraTime Live on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental heads south today to Atlanta United, at their vaunted new training facility, ahead of their crucial match-up this Sunday, Oct. 15, at the New York Red Bulls in their push to the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (5 pm ET, FS1, Fox Deportes). David Gass and MLSSoccer.com's Arielle Castillo catch up with rising team stars like Anton Walkes, Chris McCann, and others to break down their first race to the post-season. Catch ExtraTime Live driven by Continental on Facebook at 5:45 pm ET.

Miss any of ExtraTime Live's action as the regular season races to a drama-filled finale? Catch up on past episodes and make sure you don't miss a show by liking the ExtraTime Live Facebook page! You'll be notified every time it hits the airwaves.