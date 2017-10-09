Tata Martino wins 2017 Best-Dressed MLS Coach bracket; Petke runner-up

The votes are in on the 2017 Best-Dressed MLS Coaches bracket and... Atlanta fans turned out in full force online. After some hard-fought rounds, Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino wound up topping Real Salt Lake's Mike Petke in the finals.

Martino's maybe best known for his tracksuit looks -- perhaps it's an homage to the normcore trend?

And let's not forget that, yes, the man owns some snappy suits too.

But we'd be remiss not to celebrate the runner-up, Mike Petke, still beloved by fans of his past teams for his menswear selections.

Let's take one more trip down memory lane of some of his best looks...

Meanwhile, Martino's win this year could set him up for some tough competition last year. The inaugural winner in 2016, the Portland Timbers' Caleb Porter, went eliminated in the quarterfinals, falling to the New York Red Bulls' Jesse Marsch. Now we've got another year until the next sartorial showdown.