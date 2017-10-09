FS1 to air MLS Soccer Sunday doubleheader on Sunday

MLS announced on Monday that FS1 and FOX Deportes will air 4½ hours of MLS Soccer Sunday coverage on Oct. 15, including Atlanta United FC’s match at the New York Red Bulls and the Seattle Sounders' clash against FC Dallas.

In addition to the two matches, FOX Sports will air a special whiparound show on FOX Soccer’s social media platforms. Rachel Bonnetta will host, navigating game-to-game and highlighting the most defining moments from each match as they happen in real time.

Sunday’s action will feature one slate of five matches beginning at 5 pm ET and another set of six matches beginning at 7:30 pm ET. The early slate will feature five Eastern Conference match-ups, while the late round of games will include five Western Conference clashes and one East-West clash.

All the coverage will start at 4 pm ET, when the “The Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T,” an interactive, in-depth digital show, will begin on MLSsoccer.com and MLS social media platforms. Parallel streaming will also be available via the AT&T Facebook page.

Pregame commentary from 4-5 p.m. ET will set the stage from a brand-new MLS studio, as hosts Andrew Wiebe and Susannah Collins are joined by the legendary Landon Donovan and MLS greats Carlos Ruiz, Jay Heaps and MLSsoccer.com’s own Calen Carr. Immediately following the final whistle at 9:30 p.m. ET, “The Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T” resumes to reevaluate the playoff picture and examine the final implications leading into Decision Day presented by AT&T on Oct. 22.

With reporters cutting in live from four key markets before and after the drama the unfolds, MLSsoccer.com will showcase the atmosphere of a high-stakes evening, allowing fans to join the conversation through the AT&T Hot Take Hotline by calling or texting their questions to (401) 206-0657, or by posting here in the Facebook comments section during the livestream.

Coverage of the Week 32 doubleheader will reach more than 170 countries worldwide. FOX Sports selected to air the Atlanta-New York and Seattle-Dallas matchups as part of their flex scheduling, and will incorporate a live studio show with hosts Rob Stone and Alexi Lalas providing up-to-the minute highlights and live look-ins during the most captivating moments around the league.

The Atlanta-New York matchup will see two of the most entertaining teams in the league battle it out at Red Bull Arena. The No. 6 seed Red Bulls will be looking to improve their playoff seeding against No. 3 seed Atlanta, who could move into a tie for second in the East with a win and an NYCFC loss. Both teams have already clinched their playoff berths.

That’s not the case in Seattle, where the Sounders will be looking to sew up their postseason spot and Dallas will be hoping to avoid dropping below the playoff line. Seattle will secure a return to the playoffs with a win, while Dallas will at worst maintain their sixth spot in the West with a road victory.

Full schedule, Oct. 15:

4-5 pm ET - The Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T - MLSsoccer.com

5 pm ET - New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC - FS1/FOX Deportes

5 pm ET - Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union

5 pm ET - New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

5 pm ET - Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew SC

5 pm ET - Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact

5:15 pm ET - Digital Whiparound Coverage - FOX Soccer social media channels

7:30 pm ET - Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas - FS1/FOX Deportes

7:30 pm ET - Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 pm ET - Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

7:30 pm ET - LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC

7:30 pm ET - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes

7:30 pm ET - Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United

7:35 pm ET - Digital Whiparound Coverage - FOX Soccer social media channels

9:30 pm ET The Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T - MLSsoccer.com