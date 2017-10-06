Toronto FC have mixed feelings about introducing 'Guard of Honor' tradition

TORONTO – It's a tradition in soccer, one North America has yet to adopt.

When a team has been crowned champions before the completion of the regular season, their opposition in the remaining matches form a guard of honor, welcoming the competition's winners to the pitch prematch.

Given that MLS Cup falls at the end of the year in the final match of the postseason, there is never an opportunity for that tribute to be bestowed upon the ultimate champion in the league, but it is worth considering whether the Supporters' Shield winners are worthy of that respect.

Toronto FC clinched the 2017 Supporters' Shield last Saturday with a win over the New York Red Bulls. They have two matches remaining before the playoffs begin, taking on the Montreal Impact and Atlanta United in the coming weeks. It is unlikely that either of those clubs pay homage to the best team in MLS this regular season, but Toronto sure would not mind it if they did.

“Yeah, it's something that I would enjoy,” said Justin Morrow on Tuesday, three days after having netted a hat-trick that clinched the title and saw him win the MLS Player of the Week award. "I'm not sure Montreal is going to give us that pleasure.

Fellow defender Steven Beitashour had never heard of such a thing, adding with a hearty chuckle: “I doubt that will happen here.”

Told that on occasion it has happened in La Liga, with either of the two main Spanish giants having to do so for the other, Beitashour came away surprised.

“Real Madrid and Barca do really hate each other... So if they can do it, I think Montreal should do it," he said before smiling. "Good idea. We'll see if that happens.”

Ever level-headed, Greg Vanney admitted his doubts about Montreal's interest in adopting such a new tradition in MLS, especially given the circumstances.

“It's not the tradition in our league, nor is the team that wins the Supporters' Shield necessarily the champion,” said Vanney. “The way our league is set up, the championship is through the playoffs. That's the team that is seen as the champion.”

“That team gets a nice colorful ball that's different then everybody else the next year,” continued Vanney. “I understand [the guard of honor]. It's an interesting, respectful sign for the team that has won the league. I don't think it will happen here Put another way: We won't be expecting it.”

At least one person surveyed thought the idea was silly, interjecting with a smile before the question could even be fully asked.

“I don't think so,” said Drew Moor. “I understand it's tradition; I wouldn't want to do it for another team, and I guarantee that Montreal doesn't want to do it for us. I completely understand that

“I don't think it's a tradition that MLS needs to pick up or should pick up. If they do... OK, but I wouldn't want to. Just get on with the game.”

Toronto will have a presentation of the Supporters' Shield on Oct. 15 at BMO Field, though the exact form is yet to be confirmed. And that it comes in the third league installment of the Toronto-Montreal rivalry should add yet another dimension to what is sure to be an intriguing affair.

“The game itself is going to be important,” said Morrow. “For them, because they're fighting for the playoffs. For us, because we know that momentum going into the playoffs is key. We'll celebrate the shield against Montreal and keep on going.”