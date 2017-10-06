Seattle Sounders' Stefan Frei wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 30

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Fredy Montero looked like he’d scored a goal in his return to CenturyLink Field last week.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei had other ideas.

Frei made a wonderful save to turn away Montero’s fantastic free kick attempt in the 37th-minute of Seattle’s 3-0 win against Vancouver on Sept. 27, diving to his left and palming the former Sounder's 25-yard attempt off the crossbar and out of danger.

The stop won 50 percent of the MLS Save of the Week vote for Week 30, more than enough for Frei to take home the honors. Vancouver goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic finished second with 26 percent of the vote for a stop against Sporting KC, while Philadelphia’s Andre Blake (10 percent), Montreal’s Evan Bush (6 percent) and New York’s Luis Robles (6 percent) rounded out the field.

Currently in fourth in the Western Conference, Seattle are off this weekend. They’ll return to action next Sunday, Oct. 15 at home against FC Dallas.

Click here to watch all five Save of the Week nominees for Week 30.