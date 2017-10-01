Rapids rescuer: Alan Gordon grabs third late game-winner

Here's the thing about Alan Gordon. Even though he's played for five different teams -- and had two stints with the LA Galaxy -- to many MLS fans, he'll always been a Goonie (a San Jose Earthquake). And, you know, Goonies never say die.

In his 14th MLS season, Gordon has three times come off the Colorado Rapids bench this year to deliver the game-winning goal after the 80th minute. His latest heroics came on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, when his 81st-minute tally lifted the Rapids over the Montreal Impact. In June he did the same in Columbus in the 86th minute; Portland fell victim a week later with "Flash's" 89th-minute dagger.

Considering that Colorado has only won eight games this season, the 35-year-old has helped the team win three of the team's last four total victories.

Since 2011, Gordon has scored 18 goals as a starter and 20 off the bench, time and again showing his relentless spirit on the field.

Back to that Goonies reference, Gordon's best season was in 2012, when he scored a career-high 13 goals for the Quakes. That year, the team often found ways to win or tie games late, prompting his then teammate Stephen Lenhart to reference the mid-1980s adventure movie and its "never say die" mantra.

Now, at the Rapids, he's once again carried it on, helping his teammates find some vital signs when they needed them most.