Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Orlando City SC vs. new England Revolution

2017 MLS Regular Season

Orlando City Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – 7:30 pm ET

Well, who'da thunk? The Revs, in their post-Heaps match, indeed pulled out a win with the chips down, topping no less than the mighty, league-leading Toronto FC 2-1. Was that a fluke for TFC? A new leaf for New England? Either way, Revs faithful can take heart in standout performances from both Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara, set up properly to do what they do best.

That's going to lift team spirits as they head down south, where, in O-town, the mood is, shall we say, markedly more somber. Orlando City have won just one of their last 11 matches, cratering a season that started with plenty of promise. The upside? They'll play at home, where results have generally been kinder. And their recent 3-3 draw at Atlanta shows there's plenty of fighting spirit left among the Lions when it's properly harnessed.

Orlando City SC

Suspended: Jonathan Spector, PC (red cards)

None Injury Report: OUT: GK - Josh Saunders (neck injury, out for season), M - Cristian Higuita (calf injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-4-2 diamond, right to left)

GK: Joe Bendik – Scott Sutter, Tommy Redding, Seb Hines, Donny Toia – Antonio Nocerino, Dillon Powers, Yoshimar Yotun, Giles Barnes – Dom Dwyer, Cyle Larin

Notes: Orlando has won just one of their last nine home games (4L-4D). Orlando is averaging 1.1 goals in their last nine home games after averaging 1.6 goals in their first five home games (5W).... Orlando allowed 10 Portland shots on target in their 0-3 loss at the weekend, the second most they’ve allowed in a single match all season.

New England Revolution

Suspended: None

None Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE: M - Kelyn Rowe (right knee sprain 8/20, out 6-8 weeks)

Projected Starting XI

(4-4-2, right to left)

GK: Cody Cropper – Andrew Farrell, Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Claude Dielna, – Teal Bunbury, Scott Caldwell, Gershon Koffie, Diego Fagundez – Juan Agudelo, Kei Kamara

Notes: The Revolution have lost just one of their six all-time meetings against Orlando. The lone loss came last season in Orlando a 3-1 defeat.... The Revs have conceded 3.1 goals per game over their last seven road games (7L). The conceded an average of 2.0 goals in their first eight road games (5L-3D).

All-Time Series

Overall: Orlando 1 win (9 goals) … New England 2 wins (14 goals) … Ties 3

Referees

Referee: Silviu Petrescu

Assistant Referees: Phil Briere, Kermit Quisenberry

4th Official: Marcos DeOliveira

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jose Carlos Rivera