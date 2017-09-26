Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy

2017 MLS Match Preview

BBVA Compass Stadium – Houston

Wednesday, September 27 – 8:30 p.m. ET

WATCH : MLS LIVE

With one eye on their plummeting playoff position, he Houston Dynamo return home attempting to build on Saturday's 1-1 draw against Eastern Conference contender NYCFC. Having led the West after an August 12 victory, the Dynamo have gone winless since (0-3-2) – at a time other teams are rising, which has left Houston below the playoff line.

Head coach Wilmer Cabrera changed things up against NYC, shedding the squad's usual 4-3-3 for a 4-2-3-1 that shockingly placed Mauro Manotas alone up top, with Erick "Cubo" Torres, Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto all riding the bench, though Elis came in for the final half-hour. With a double-game week on tap, squad rotation and convenience would point toward a return to convention, but Saturday's success will be hard to shake.

Across the center line, the LA Galaxy are trying to pull out from a three-game slide, having dropped a 2-1 decision to Sporting KC after a pair of 4-0 losses. Perhaps most notable, Gyasi Zardes made a game, if unexpected debut at right back. It's an experiment of a kind the Galaxy will likely continue to pursue, given they stand 12 points below the playoff line with four matches to play, eliminated in all but actuality. Credit Romain Alessandrini for his 10-goal, 10-assist campaign, but little else has gone right for LA in a season that already cost Curt Onalfo his gig.

Houston Dynamo

Suspended : NONE

: NONE Int’l Duty : NONE

: NONE Injury Report: OUT: D - George Malki (torn ACL 3/15); QUESTIONABLE: M - Charlie Ward (dislocated right patella), D - Philippe Senderos (right adductor strain)

Projected Starting XI

(4-3-3; right-to-left)

Tyler Deric — A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley — Juan David Cabezas, Alex, Tomas Martinez — Alberth Elis, Erick "Cubo" Torres, Romell Quioto

Notes: The Dynamo had just 38.4 percent of the ball in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against NYCFC. It was the ninth time they’ve had less than 40 percent in a game this year, and they’ve only lost two of those matches (4-2-3). .

LA Galaxy

Suspended : NONE

: NONE Int’l Duty : NONE

: NONE Injury Report: OUT: D - Robbie Rogers (ankle injury), M - Sebastian Lletget (foot surgery), M - Baggio Husidic (fractured fibula), D - Pele van Anholt (torn ACL/meniscus), D - Daniel Steres (L2-4 transverse process fracture); QUESTIONABLE: D - Bradley Diallo (right hamstring injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1; left-to-right)

GK: Jon Kempin — Gyasi Zardes, Dave Romney, Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole — Jonathan Dos Santos, Joao Pedro — Romain Alessandrini, Bradford Jamieson IV, Emmanuel Boateng — Giovani dos Santos

Notes: The Galaxy had four shots on target on Sunday against Sporting Kansas City. They had just three shots on target in their previous three games combined.

All-Time Series

Overall : The Galaxy lead, 10-9-6, though the teams are even at 28 goals apiece.

: The Galaxy lead, 10-9-6, though the teams are even at 28 goals apiece. At Houston: The Dynamo hold a 6-5-2 advantage, with a plus-3 goal differential (16-13).

Referees

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Alejandro Mariscal

Video Assistant Referee: Dave Gantar