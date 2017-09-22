Report: John Hackworth a candidate for Rapids head coaching job

Add another name into the mix for the Colorado Rapids’ head coaching job.

Metro’s Kristian Dyer reported on Thursday that former Philadelphia Union and current US Under-17 national team manager is a candidate for the Rapids head coaching position. Colorado fired Pablo Mastroeni in August and are currently being led by interim head coach Steve Cooke.

The Denver Post reported and MLSsoccer.com confirmed on Wednesday that the Rapids had spoken with Columbus Crew SC assistant Josh Wolff, former Venezuela national team manager Cesar Farias, ex-Blackburn manager Henning Berg and Stanford University head coach Jeremy Gunn about the coaching job. A club spokesman said the club are looking to make a hire by Nov. 1.

Hackworth served as Union head coach from June 2012-June 2014, compiling a 20-23-14 regular season record in 57 games in charge. He served as a Union assistant for two-and-a-half years before getting the full job.

He’s currently in his second stint managing the US U-17s, who he will guide at the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in India next month. Hackworth first served as US U-17 head coach from 2004-2007.