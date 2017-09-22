Mexican crew to officiate USA's crucial World Cup qualifier vs. Panama

A Mexican officiating crew will oversee the US national team’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Panama on Oct. 6 in Orlando.

Regular Liga MX referee Roberto Garcia will oversee the match alongside linesmen Jose Luis Camargo and Alberto Morin. Luis Enrique Santander, another longtime Liga MX referee, will serve as fourth official. Garcia served as fourth official in the US’s 1-1 draw against Panama in this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The USs’ CONCACAF Hexagonal finale at Trinidad & Tobago will be officiated by Guatemalan referee Juan Carlos Guerra. Guatemalan Ronaldo De La Cruz and Salvadoran David Moran will serve as assistant referees, and Mexican Fernando Guerrero will be the fourth official for the Oct. 10 match in Trinidad.

The US is in fourth-place in the CONCACAF Hexagonal heading into their final two matches, one point behind Panama for third. The top-three finishers in the Hex will clinch spots at next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place team will take on Australia or Syria in a November home-and-home playoff for one spot in Russia.

Referees for US' final World Cup qualifiers

Oct. 6 vs. Panama

Referee: Roberto García (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: José Luis Camargo (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Alberto Morín (MEX)

Fourth Official: Luis Enrique Santander (MEX)

Oct. 10 vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Referee: Juan Carlos Guerra (GUA)

Assistant Referee 1: Ronaldo De La Cruz (GUA)

Assistant Referee 2: David Moran (SLV)

Fourth Official: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)