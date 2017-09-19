Jay Heaps thanks Revolution players, supporters in heartfelt statement

Jay Heaps penned a fond farewell to the New England Revolution on Tuesday, sharing a heartfelt note on Twitter shortly after he was dismissed as head coach of the club.

Heaps spent nearly 15 years in New England as a player and a coach, making 243 MLS appearances as a defender from 2001-2009 before compiling a 75-81-43 regular season record and leading the club to appearances in the 2014 MLS Cup and 2016 U.S. Open Cup finals in nearly six full seasons as manager.

He thanked Revolution supporters, employees, executives, players, coaching staff, owners and his family in his statement.

1st official tweet but not my last. After parting ways with the Revs, I had a few thoughts to share and people to thank. I love u DJJLiv. pic.twitter.com/f6CPJAJyUz — Jay Heaps (@JayHeaps722) September 19, 2017

Assistant coach Tom Soehn will lead the club on an interim basis for the rest of the season. New England will play their first game of the post-Heaps era on Saturday against Toronto (5 pm ET; MLS LIVE in the US | TSN1/3/4 in Canada).