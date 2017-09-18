Sporting KC vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 US Open Cup Final Preview

Sporting KC vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 U.S. Open Cup Final

Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City, Kansas

Wednesday, September 20 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

One club is a set of old hands when it comes to hoisting trophies, especially this one. The other has reached a cup final for just the second time in its 22-year history. And on Wednesday night in Kansas City, they'll battle for top bragging rights in the oldest cup tournament in North American soccer – and among the oldest in the world.

Sporting KC aim to win the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup for the third time in five years, having tasted glory in 2015 and 2012 (not to mention in their former incarnation as the Wizards back in 2004). A fourth Open Cup title would consolidate their mastery of the event, thrill the home fans eager to "Paint the Wall" again and underline their remarkable run of consistent success under manager/technical director Peter Vermes.

During that same period, the New York Red Bulls have also become a perennial contender, winning two Supporters' Shields and becoming postseason regulars. But a long-running hoodoo in knockout competitions has bit them over and over. Wednesday represents a prime opportunity to put that rough history behind them, and surge towards the playoffs with priceless confidence and momentum.

And beyond the trophy in question, the winners will also claim $250,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.

Sporting KC

Suspended : None

: None International Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT: F - Cameron Porter (broken fibula and ligament damage in right ankle 8/2, out for season), M - Soni Mustivar (hamstring strain); QUESTIONABLE: F - Daniel Salloi (hip injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3, left to right): GK: Tim Melia – Seth Sinovic, Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi – Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez, Benny Feilhaber – Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio, Latif Blessing

Notes: SKC played a largely first-choice starting XI in their 3-1 win over New England at the weekend … Vermes is one of only three coaches to win multiple Open Cup titles and an MLS Cup trophy, along with Bob Bradley and Sigi Schmid … Winning the Open Cup would make Sporting the only MLS club with four major trophies since 2012; KC and Seattle are currently the only teams with three major championships over the past six seasons.

New York Red Bulls

Suspended : None

: None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D - Gideon Baah (broken leg - out for season), M - Mike Grella (knee surgery - out for season), M - Daniel Royer (knee injury) - READ, D - Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis) - READ

Projected Starting XI (5-4-1, left to right): GK: Ryan Meara – Kemar Lawrence, Damien Perinnelle, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Fidel Escobar – Felipe, Tyler Adams, Sacha Kljestan, Alex Muyl – Bradley Wright-Phillips

Notes: RBNY rested a bevy of regulars in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Philadelphia … Coach Jesse Marsch announced on Monday that backup goalkeeper Ryan Meara would start Wednesday's game, just as he has throughout the team's Open Cup campaign … New York have never won the Open Cup in their history, only reaching the final once in 2003, when they were known as the MetroStars, and lost 1-0 to the Chicago Fire.

All-Time Series

Overall : SKC lead 21-20-13 (in MLS play)

: SKC lead 21-20-13 (in MLS play) At Sporting Kansas City: SKC lead 15-9-5 (in MLS play)

Officials

Referee: Hilario Grajeda

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath

Reserve AR: Jeffrey Muschik