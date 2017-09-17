LA Galaxy 0, Toronto FC 4 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Toronto FC's march to the Supporters' Shield continued apace on Saturday, as they defeated the LA Galaxy 4-0 at StubHub Center.

TFC got the scoring started midway through the first half on a trick play, as Victor Vazquez quietly received permission from the referee to play a free kick quickly, and his attempt bounced off the post. But Drew Moor followed up on the ball, and headed it in to stun the Galaxy. They doubled their lead before the break, as Tosaint Ricketts got the perfect finish on Nicolas Hasler's pass.

Ricketts got his second goal of the night late in the second half off a Vazquez feed, before the Spaniard added another goal himself moments later to put the game out of reach.

Goals

24' – TOR – Drew Moor

37' – TOR – Tosaint Ricketts

76' – TOR – Tosaint Ricketts

78' – TOR – Victor Vazquez

Three Things

SHIELD IN VIEW: TFC are now nine points ahead of the team closest to them in the Supporters' Shield standings, New York City FC, and only an unprecedented collapse would prevent them from clinching a double this year. In fact, if they continue to win and things elsewhere break their way, Toronto could clinch the Shield as soon as next weekend. After the latest dominant performance, that first Shield in team history seems like an inevitability at this point. BOSS ROTATION: Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore didn't even travel to California, and it didn't make much of a difference. In fact, with Vazquez taking the full playmaker mantle on the night, TFC didn't miss a beat, and Ricketts stepped in ably for Altidore up top. That's not to say that the star duo is replaceable, but in the quest to clinch the Supporters' Shield and then go on to win MLS Cup, you never know what will happen, and the depth on display for Toronto continues to be impressive, and yes, perhaps even the deepest ever in MLS. NEW DEFENSE, SAME PROBLEMS: Sigi Schmid switched things up in the back for LA, playing a back three of central defenders and two fullback/wingbacks on the flanks, and yet the same problems persisted for the home side. Newcomer Michael Ciani made his MLS debut, starting and going the full 90 in anchoring the defense, but if this back three is going to be a regular look for the Galaxy, they'll need more time to find chemistry together after letting in four goals.

