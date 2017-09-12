Trivento named official wine of MLS in new multi-year sponsorship deal

On Tuesday, Major League Soccer announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Excelsior Wines, North America’s largest importer of South American wines. Under the agreement, Trivento, Excelsior Wine’s top-selling brand from Argentina, becomes the official wine of MLS, marking the first team the league has ever had a wine partner.

The partnership, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2018 and extends through 2020, includes all four ranges in the Trivento lineup: Trivento Reserve varietal wines, Amado Sur blends, Golden Reserve Malbec and the single-vineyard prestige cuvée Eolo Malbec.

New MLS-branded packaging for the Trivento Reserve label and access to MLS regular and postseason matches are included in the agreement. Opportunities extend to game tickets and access to VIP hospitality, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup, plus branded merchandise, player appearances and sweepstakes programs.

“Partnership with Major League Soccer is a natural for Trivento, with Argentina home to some of the world’s greatest champions on the soccer field and in world-class Malbec,” Marc Goodrich, President of Excelsior Wines, said in a statement. “When it comes to wine purchasing, MLS fans index higher than other leagues throughout North America.”

“MLS continues to afford brands access to a unique, engaged audience in North America, which enables new partners like Trivento to grow market share in the world’s most competitive retail environment,” added Carter Ladd, vice president of business development for Soccer United Marketing, MLS’ commercial arm. “We’re excited that a great, global brand like Trivento is joining our family of corporate partners at the MLS table.”