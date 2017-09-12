Kick Off: Seattle sweating Morris injury news | Gilardino training with MTL

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Sounders await Morris prognosis

With a report swirling that he could be lost for the rest of the MLS season and the USMNT's crucial October World Cup qualifiers, Seattle are sweating the final word on Jordan Morris' hamstring injury. READ MORE

Toronto FC rules the Team of the Week

Just as they've done with MLS throughout the summer, Toronto FC dominated our Team of the Week by placing four players in the XI. READ MORE

TFC's latest impressive performance had the ExtraTime Live crew wondering just how far the Reds will chase regular-season history. Can they join the best MLS teams of all-time? WATCH VIDEO

Week 27's top boss moves

Sam Polak is along with his weekly top 5 ranking of the coaching maneuvers that made a difference during the past round of league action. READ MORE

Atlanta's new friendly confines

With the job of opening Mercedes-Benz Stadium done in winning fashion, Atlanta United are now eager to use their new home advantage to lock down a playoff berth down the busy stretch drive. READ MORE

Timbers' Valeri, Porter visit ETR

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: What's the best way to spend a commute? How about those couple hours at work after lunch when you're just trying to stay awake? Or that drive you're dreading? ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental is here to keep you entertained with Week 27 banter and exclusive interviews with Portland head coach Caleb Porter (25:06) and MVP candidate Diego Valeri (1:03:13). Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Transfer tribune: Gilardino to MTL, Diaby in play?

Though they've stopped short of calling the visit a trial, Montreal have confirmed reports that former Italy striker Alberto Gilardino is training with them this week. READ MORE

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and Marseille midfielder Abou Diaby says he's talked with MLS clubs about next season while recovering from ankle surgery. READ MORE

US, Canada stock ticker

With another round of call-ups set for next month, our stock report to gauge who's in form (and, conversely, who's slipping down the ranks) is back in business. READ MORE

