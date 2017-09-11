Stock Up, Stock Down: #NGUYENing return to USMNT ahead for Revs star?

The US national team and Canada are done playing for the month, but it won't be long before October's international tests are upon us

With that in mind, we're back with our weekly report on which US and Canada hopefuls are enhancing their national team prospects and who is currently tumbling down the depth chart.

US national team

STOCK UP

Greg Garza: The Atlanta United left back has helped his team move into playoff position by playing some of the best soccer of his career in recent weeks. Counting the capper in Sunday's housewarming 3-0 victory over FC Dallas, Garza now has a goal and three assists in his last six matches. He's not just offering end product; the US international also consistently pushed his team up the flank and rang up 10 total defensive stops in the weekend win.

Lee Nguyen: Though the New England star will turn 31 next month, he still has many fans wondering why he can't be put to good use by the USMNT. After returning from a knock to tie an MLS record (and set a new career best) with four assists in last week's win, Nguyen bagged the lone goal on Saturday to keep the Revs' playoff hopes alive. In his last seven games, the string-puller has three goals and seven helpers.

STOCK DOWN

Walker Zimmerman: Both FC Dallas and their No. 25 continue to struggle as a cold summer turns to fall. After being bailed out on first-half mistakes in Sunday's loss by an offside flag, his 'keeper, a goal-line clearance by partner Matt Hedges and the crossbar, Zimmerman generously gifted Atlanta United their second with a terrible giveaway just out of intermission. Believe it or not, but he's started just one victory since May 6.

David Bingham: After committing a string of gaffes this term, the Bay Area product had his string of 91 straight starts snapped by an Aug. 12 benching. Though the Quakes have actually fared worse since the switch, Bingham (who last received a USMNT call in March) has now watched five straight games from the San Jose dugout.

Canada national team

STOCK UP

Jonathan Osorio: It has been a trying summer for the 25-year-old, but he enjoyed his best (and second-longest) outing since May in Toronto FC's weekend win. Osorio came on as a halftime sub to score a fine capper to go with a dutiful passing shift. In fact, he put more shots on goal (three) during Saturday's 45 minutes of work than he had in the 647 prior minutes played all season long.

Cyle Larin: The perpetually hot transfer topic helped Orlando City end an eight-game win drought on Saturday. Larin's opening goal gave him strikes in consecutive appearances for the first time since April.

STOCK DOWN

Jay Chapman: The 23-year-old midfield engine seemed to be growing into a consistent role with Toronto FC back in July. However, since that month ended, Chapman has worked just one sub shift of 11 minutes in six games.