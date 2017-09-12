Arthur Blank, Atlanta United FC raising more money for hurricane victims

Atlanta United FC owner Arthur Blank continues to step up to help those in need after recent hurricanes battered the country.

Blank, who announced a commitment from his family foundation to match up to $1 million to the Red Cross almost two weeks ago, pledged another $1 million grant Monday to be split between the Red Cross, United Way and World Vision.

Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons also launched a public service announcement featuring Blank, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Atlanta United President Darren Eales encouraging contributions to any of the three organizations. Also featured in the PSA are Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, who hails from the Houston area and has significant ties to Florida, as well as Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst.

“The devastation and disruption of lives we’ve seen the last couple of weeks is heartbreaking and unimaginable,” Blank said in a statement. “So many resources, financial and otherwise, are going to be needed to help people rebuild their lives, and we feel a strong responsibility to help them. I hope all of our fans will join us in supporting the cause in whatever way they can.”

Donations to the Red Cross that will include Blank’s match should be made at https://www.redcross.org/falconsunited-pub; contributions to United Way can be made at https://www.unitedway.org; and contributions to World Vision can be made at: https://www.worldvision.org.