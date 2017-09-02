Orlando City SC's Dom Dwyer joins Men in Blazers for podcast special

Looking for your MLS fix during a light weekend on the international break? In the market for an uplifting American soccer story after last night's debacle at Red Bull Arena?

Then you might want to check out the latest Men in Blazers podcast special featuring Orlando City SC and newly naturalized US national team striker Dom Dwyer.

Sitting down with Michael Davies and Roger Bennett, Dwyer talks about his journey from the British amateur ranks to American junior college, and all the way to MLS stardom and international football.

If your team is out of action this weekend, or if you're merely psyching yourself up to watch Dwyer and Orlando City take on the New England Revolution on Saturday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE), you might want to check it out.