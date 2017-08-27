Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado Rapids 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Real Salt Lake continued their hot run to end the month of August, winning 4-1 at home securing the Rocky Mountain Cup in a wild clash with the Colorado Rapids Saturday night.

RSL controlled possession for much of the first half, but didn't control the game until just before the halftime whistle when Joao Plata beat Tim Howard to the near post. Howard faced a barrage of shots in the first half, but was able to keep his side in it with some key saves.

The second half started off more of the same, with Real Salt Lake doubling their lead on a penalty kick goal from Luis Silva. Things got chippy in this rivalry game from there - the match finished 10 vs. 10 with a red card handed out to each team for reckless challenges. With the field opened, the match jumped off the rails with Joshua Gatt opening his 2017 account with a free kick goal that needed Video Review to be awarded and RSL roaring back with two goals in stoppage time.

Goals

41' - RSL - Joao Plata Watch

50' - RSL - Luis Silva Watch

82' - COL - Joshua Gatt Watch

90+2' - RSL: - Luis Silva Watch

90+6' - RSL - Brooks Lennon Watch

Three Things

IT'S NOT OVER 'TIL IT'S OVER: RSL just finished the final week in August with an 8 goal home stand, of which red hot Silva scored 3. It's not crazy to think that this version of RSL could give teams fits if they were able to sneak into the playoffs. The month of September is all Western Conference opponents for RSL, most importantly the entire Pacific Northwest, so if this team is going to make a run they'll need to do so now. HOWARD'S SEEN BETTER DAYS: Up until stoppage time, it looked like Howard's goalkeeping had kept the Rapids within a shout of stealing a point. Then the wheels started to come off for Colorado when Howard was beaten to his near post for the second time. Howard will have to put this all behind him with the US national team going into 2018 World Cup Qualifiers next week. YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU KNOW HIS NAME: RSL's homegrown defender Justen Glad showed off what he's learned so far in his young career, making smart and clean tackles in 1-v-1 situations on the wing that had fans showing their appreciation. It might be time for Glad to get that January US national team call-up, and start earning his spot on the US depth chart.

