New York City FC back up "Bullbusters" tifo in New York Derby

August 7, 20177:11PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Who ya gonna call, indeed?

The New York City FC faithful picked a Big Apple theme for Sunday's New York Derby against the Red Bulls – and then went out and backed up the boast with a 3-2 victory that kept New York blue (for now, at least).

Here's another look – or two, really.

Series: 
Sideline

The Third Rail Supporters gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for the special Mitchell & Ness supporters gears or NYCFC hats, hoodies, jerseys, and shirts.