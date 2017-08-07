New York City FC back up "Bullbusters" tifo in New York Derby

Who ya gonna call, indeed?
The New York City FC faithful picked a Big Apple theme for Sunday's New York Derby against the Red Bulls – and then went out and backed up the boast with a 3-2 victory that kept New York blue (for now, at least).
Here's another look – or two, really.
@NYCFC TiFo. Who you gonna call? Bullbusters #HudsonRiverDerby #NYCvNY pic.twitter.com/1MRrqXIE8v— Dylan Butler (@Dylan_Butler) August 6, 2017
Tifo game on point today... 💯 #NYisBLUE pic.twitter.com/4biFrih7kb— New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 6, 2017