Djordje Mihailovic opens scoring at home park for the MLS Homegrown Team

What a start!



Mihailovic puts #MLSHomegrown up 1-0 within the first minute! https://t.co/GjFsUGwaAi — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2017

Djordje Mihailovic found the net in his home stadium in the opening minute of the 2017 Homegrown Game to give the Homegrown Team an early lead against the Chivas de Guadalajara U-20 side.

The 18-year-old took Tyler Adams' pass, slicked through the Chivas defense and kept his feet to finish past 'keeper Antonio Torres.

Michailovic has yet to score in league play, but he has made seven appearances for a Chicago Fire side that sits second in the Eastern Conference.

Jose de Jesus Godinez equalized for Chivas in the 27th minute. Check out the rest of the 2017 Homegrown Match here.