oddCouple to open for X Ambassadors at 2017 MLS All-Star Concert in Chicago

Chicago producer/DJ oddCouple has been added to the 2017 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Coca-Cola, scheduled to open for headliner X Ambassadors at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Monday night.

The All-Star concert is part of the buildup to Wednesday’s 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target between MLS and Real Madrid at Soldier Field (8:30 pm ET; FS1 and Univision in the US | TSN and TVA Sports in Canada).

oddCouple has been building a name for himself in the Chicago music scene since 2013. He’s collaborated with some of the city’s brightest talent – including Chance The Rapper – and released a critically-acclaimed solo project, Liberation, last November that was described by Stereogum as a “wonderfully varied affair with jazz, gospel, neo-soul, trap, boom-bap, traditional R&B and blues oscillating in energy.”

Fans wishing to attend the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Coca-Cola must secure their free MLS Mobile Fan Pass by downloading the MLS app or visiting MLSsoccer.com/FanPass. Due to space restrictions, registration will not guarantee entry which will be first come, first serve.

The best way to guarantee your ticket to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game against Real Madrid is to contact the Chicago Fire at 888-MLS-Fire or tickets@chicago-fire.com. For the ultimate fan experience visit MLSsoccer.com/allstar for VIP ticket package details.