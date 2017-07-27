Messi, Ronaldo, Clint Dempsey and the soccer stat that will stun you

We know Clint Dempsey is part of elite company in US national team lore, in part because he tied Landon Donovan for the men's national team all-time scoring record in the 2017 Gold Cup semfinal with 57 goals scored.

But did you know Dempsey is currently third among active male players globally in international goals scored? The only players ahead of him ... are just the consensus best of their generation.

(H/T FS1 broadcast)

And look at that -- only one goal for Dempsey to score to catch Messi. Do you think he'll get level with the Argentine?