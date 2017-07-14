Kick Off: Gold Cup QF berths on the line tonight | RBNY make USOC semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Red Bulls reach Open Cup semis

Thanks to an 87th minute Bradley Wright-Phillips strike, the New York Red Bulls edged past hosts New England and into the U.S. Open Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win on Thursday night. The victory put the Big Apple bunch in the tournament's Final Four for the first time since 2003. RECAP

The draw for the Open Cup semifinals and final take place on Friday at 11 am ET. Find out the results here.

First semester report cards

The Armchair Analyst has also taken the Gold Cup break as a chance to hand out grades to all 22 MLS clubs for their play thus far this season. READ MORE

Continuing the midseason review theme, we've compiled a list of the top 10 revelations of the MLS season to date. READ MORE

Report: Galaxy nearing Zlatan coup?

Various English reports claim that the LA Galaxy are close to landing free agent superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Though currently rehabbing a knee injury that was expected to keep him out of action until next year, the former Manchester United striker is reportedly recovering well ahead of schedule and could be ready by the time the MLS Cup Playoffs roll around. READ MORE

Guingamp bid for Accam?

Yahoo France reports that Ligue 1 outfit Guingamp have submitted a $2.84 million offer for Chicago attack ace David Accam. READ MORE

Summer moves: Hasler, Francis

Toronto FC have shored up their right wingback stable by snapping up Liechtenstein international Nicolas Hasler on a free transfer from Swiss Super League side FC Vaduz The versatile 26-year-old can also operate in central midfield or as an attacker. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Montreal have moved to cover the injury loss of left back Ambroise Oyongo by swinging a deal to acquire Jamaica international Shaun Francis from San Jose. READ MORE

Exports: Schoenfeld hits again

Former Columbus Crew SC striker Aaron Schoenfeld has goals in consecutive Europa League matches after striking the equalizer to help Maccabi Tel Aviv storm back late for a 3-1 first leg victory against second round qualifying guests KR Reykjavík on Thursday night. WATCH VIDEO

