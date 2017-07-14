Kick Off: Gold Cup QF berths on the line tonight | RBNY make USOC semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Red Bulls reach Open Cup semis
Thanks to an 87th minute Bradley Wright-Phillips strike, the New York Red Bulls edged past hosts New England and into the U.S. Open Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win on Thursday night. The victory put the Big Apple bunch in the tournament's Final Four for the first time since 2003. RECAP
The draw for the Open Cup semifinals and final take place on Friday at 11 am ET. Find out the results here.
Canada aim for the knockouts
On Friday night, Canada and Honduras will fight for final position in their last Group A match (10 pm ET | TSN2 in Canada; FS1, UniMás, Univision Deportes in the US). Les Rouges, who can clinch a quarterfinal berth with a draw, have won just one of their last nine competitive clashes with Honduras. PREVIEW
Though they've reached the semifinals in four of the last six Gold Cups, it is Honduras that are feeling the pressure entering this group closer. READ MORE | MORE CANADA NEWS
Malouda suspended, Honduras take forfeit
In news breaking overnight, CONCACAF handed down its ruling on the Florent Malouda controversy, issuing a suspension to the former Chelsea star and ordering a French Guiana forfeit of their scoreless draw against Honduras on July 11. The automatic 3-0 forfeit victory awarded to Honduras has implications for Canada's quarterfinal qualification bid tonight. READ MORE
USMNT set to face Nicaragua
On Saturday night, the US national team will attempt to maintain their first-place standing in Group B when they lock horns with Nicaragua in Cleveland (7 pm ET | FXX, Univision, UDN). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. PREVIEW
Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle writes that this USMNT squad still has more questions than answers in the wake of Wednesday's win over Martinique. READ MORE | MORE USMNT NEWS
First semester report cards
The Armchair Analyst has also taken the Gold Cup break as a chance to hand out grades to all 22 MLS clubs for their play thus far this season. READ MORE
Continuing the midseason review theme, we've compiled a list of the top 10 revelations of the MLS season to date. READ MORE
Report: Galaxy nearing Zlatan coup?
Various English reports claim that the LA Galaxy are close to landing free agent superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Though currently rehabbing a knee injury that was expected to keep him out of action until next year, the former Manchester United striker is reportedly recovering well ahead of schedule and could be ready by the time the MLS Cup Playoffs roll around. READ MORE
Guingamp bid for Accam?
Yahoo France reports that Ligue 1 outfit Guingamp have submitted a $2.84 million offer for Chicago attack ace David Accam. READ MORE
Summer moves: Hasler, Francis
Toronto FC have shored up their right wingback stable by snapping up Liechtenstein international Nicolas Hasler on a free transfer from Swiss Super League side FC Vaduz The versatile 26-year-old can also operate in central midfield or as an attacker. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Montreal have moved to cover the injury loss of left back Ambroise Oyongo by swinging a deal to acquire Jamaica international Shaun Francis from San Jose. READ MORE
Exports: Schoenfeld hits again
Former Columbus Crew SC striker Aaron Schoenfeld has goals in consecutive Europa League matches after striking the equalizer to help Maccabi Tel Aviv storm back late for a 3-1 first leg victory against second round qualifying guests KR Reykjavík on Thursday night. WATCH VIDEO