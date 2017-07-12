Panama 2, Nicaragua 1 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Some teams struggle to muster up a response after going down a goal, but Panama did quite the opposite.

Panama used a quick second-half rally to beat Nicaragua, 2-1, in a rainy CONCACAF Gold Cup bout at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night. The Panamanians fell behind in the 48th minute after Carlos Chavarria fired a golazo to the top left corner, but wasted little time in hitting back.

Ismael Diaz equalized almost immediate with a well-taken effort, and Gabriel Torres then pushed Panama ahead for good in the 57th minute.

Goals

48' – NCA – Carlos Chavarria

50' – PAN – Ismael Diaz

57' – PAN – Gabriel Torres

Three Things

CALL IT A COMEBACK: Panama deserve plenty of credit for the way they bounced back in this one. After going down in the 48th minute via Carlos Chavarria's golazo, the Panamanians turned up the intensity and found a quick equalizer. Inspired, they kept pouring on the pressure before Gabriel Torres found the back of the net. Nicaragua searched for an equalizer after that and threatened, but Panama were able to close it out. MUCH BETTER SECOND HALF: Take the goals away and the closing 45 minutes still made for the better of the two halves. Both teams created chances and got forward with more precision, something that was not the case in the opening stanza, when both teams lacked sharpness in various aspects. PRESSURE IS ON THE US: With Wednesday's victory, Panama are in the top spot in Group A with four points. The US could pull level with a triumph against Martinique, but goal differential will come into play. Even so, it appears the top spot in the group will come down to the final matchday, when Panama take on Martinique and the US lock horns with Nicaragua.

Lineups

Panama (4-4-2, left to right): #12 Jose Calderon – #13 Roderick Miller, #15 Eric Davis, #5 Fidel Escobar, #2 Michael Murillo – #18 Miguel Camargo, #20 Anibal Godoy, #6 Gabriel Gomez, #8 Yoel Barcenas – #9 Gabriel Torres, #10 Ismael Diaz

Nicaragua (4-4-2, left to right): #1 Justo Lorente – #3 Manuel Rosas, #5 Erick Tellez, #6 Luis Copete, #2 Josue Quijano – #7 Carlos Chavarria, #8 Marlon Lopez, #9 Dany Cadena, #14 Eulises Pavon (46', #19 Luis Peralta) – #10 Luis Galeano, #11 Juan Barrera

