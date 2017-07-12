Kick Off: US back in action | CAN holds CRC | SKC reaches USOC semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
USMNT aim for top of Group B
The U.S. national team will try clear their path to the CONCACAF Gold Cup knockouts when they tackle surprise early group leaders Martinique in Wednesday's tilt in Tampa (9 pm ET | FS1, UniMás; TSN2; FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com). The Red, White & Blue won the only previous tournament meeting between the two teams thanks to a Brian McBride brace back in 2003. PREVIEW
After a disappointing Panama draw in their tournament opener, USMNT manager Bruce Arena has promised some changes to the lineup against Martinique. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
Canada, Costa Rica share a pair
Canada managed to maintain their place atop Group A with a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica on Tuesday night. RECAP
While Alphonso Davies made more headlines by scoring Canada's goal, it was 'keeper Milan Borjan at the top of the class in Dabiel Squizzato's player ratings thanks to his nine big saves. READ MORE | CANADA NEWS
USOC: SKC oust defending champs Dallas in extra time
Sporting KC ruled extra time to record a 3-0 victory over U.S. Open Cup visitors FC Dallas on Tuesday night. The home side played the last 75 minutes of regulation with 10 men, while FCD had two players sent off during the added sessions. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
The victory came at a great cost for Sporting KC, who saw Defender of the Year candidate Ike Opara stretchered off with a concussion after taking a kick to the head in extra time. READ MORE | SKC NEWS
Looking ahead, Miami FC and guests FC Cincinnati will square off on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | ussoccer.com) to see who will become the first lower-division team to reach the semifinals since 2011. PREVIEW | USOC NEWS
Coach of the (Mid-)Year?
The MLSsoccer.com staff debates over which team's boss has made the best case to date for the Coach of the Year prize to be awarded at season's end. READ MORE
Transfer Rumors: NZE's Boxall to Loons, Derlis Gonzalez update
According to the local Star Tribune, Minnesota United are closing on the capture of free agent New Zealand center back Michael Boxall. READ MORE
On the other hand, it appears as though Seattle's move for Paraguay winger Derlis Gonzalez has (at least temporarily) hit a snag over the transfer fee demands of Dynamo Kyiv. READ MORE
Charlotte expansion bid rolling out red carpet
The ownership group aiming to bring an MLS expansion club to Charlotte has announced a schedule of events to take place when league officials visit the city on July 18. READ MORE
Exports: Jonathan Klinsmann signs for Hertha
United States Under-20 netminder Jonathan Klinsmann has inked a deal to join Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin. READ MORE