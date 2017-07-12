Kick Off: US back in action | CAN holds CRC | SKC reaches USOC semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

USOC: SKC oust defending champs Dallas in extra time

Sporting KC ruled extra time to record a 3-0 victory over U.S. Open Cup visitors FC Dallas on Tuesday night. The home side played the last 75 minutes of regulation with 10 men, while FCD had two players sent off during the added sessions. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The victory came at a great cost for Sporting KC, who saw Defender of the Year candidate Ike Opara stretchered off with a concussion after taking a kick to the head in extra time. READ MORE | SKC NEWS

Looking ahead, Miami FC and guests FC Cincinnati will square off on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | ussoccer.com) to see who will become the first lower-division team to reach the semifinals since 2011. PREVIEW | USOC NEWS

Coach of the (Mid-)Year?

The MLSsoccer.com staff debates over which team's boss has made the best case to date for the Coach of the Year prize to be awarded at season's end. READ MORE

Transfer Rumors: NZE's Boxall to Loons, Derlis Gonzalez update

According to the local Star Tribune, Minnesota United are closing on the capture of free agent New Zealand center back Michael Boxall. READ MORE

On the other hand, it appears as though Seattle's move for Paraguay winger Derlis Gonzalez has (at least temporarily) hit a snag over the transfer fee demands of Dynamo Kyiv. READ MORE

Charlotte expansion bid rolling out red carpet

The ownership group aiming to bring an MLS expansion club to Charlotte has announced a schedule of events to take place when league officials visit the city on July 18. READ MORE

Exports: Jonathan Klinsmann signs for Hertha

United States Under-20 netminder Jonathan Klinsmann has inked a deal to join Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

