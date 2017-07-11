2017 MLS statistical leaders: Top performers from the regular season so far

We are just over halfway through the season and we shift focus to the second half of the season, let's take a look back at the players who have excelled in various statistical categories over the course of the year.
For the full list of stats leaders in select categories, check out the links below or visit the stats section at MLSsoccer.com:
- Goals (G): Nemanja Nikolic (CHI) - 16 goals
- Game-Winning Goals (GWG): Cyle Larin (ORL) - 5 game-winning goals
- Assists (A): Victor Vazquez (TOR), Michael Barrios (DAL) - 10 assists
- Shots (SHTS): David Villa (NYC) - 79 shots
- Shots on Goal (SOG): Nemanja Nikolic (CHI) - 37 shots on goal
- Fouls Committed (FC): Fanendo Adi (POR) - 42 fouls committed
- Fouls Suffered (FS): Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA) - 63 fouls suffered
- Red Cards (RC): Jelle Van Damme (LA), Victor Bernardez (SJ) - 2 red cards
- Yellow Cards (YC): Jelle Van Damme (LA), Jozy Altidore (TOR), Alexander Ring (NYC) - 7 yellow cards
- Games Played (GP): 12 players tied on 20 games
- Minutes Played (MINS): Ilie (SKC) - 1,800 minutes (only outfield players)
- Offsides (OFF): Nemanja Nikolic (CHI) - 34 times offside
- Goalkeeper Saves (SV): Bill Hamid (DC) - 73 saves
- Goalkeeper Shutouts (ShO): Tim Melia (SKC) - 9 shutouts
Big Chances Created
Creating a situation in which a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a 1-on-1 scenario or from very close range.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Big Chances created
|1.
|David Accam (CHI)
|8
|T-2.
|Benny Feilhaber (SKC)
|7
|T-2.
|Miguel Almiron (ATL)
|7
Chances created
The final pass or pass before a shot leading to the recipient of the ball having an attempt at goal without scoring.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Chances created per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Victor Vazquez (TOR)
|3.27
|2.
|Sacha Kljestan (NY)
|3.2
|3.
|Lee Nguyen (NE)
|3.17
Passing Accuracy
Completed passes as a percentage of total passes attempted.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Passing Accuracy (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Darlington Nagbe (POR)
|91.54%
|2.
|Chad Marshall (SEA)
|91.30%
|3.
|Anibal Godoy (SJ)
|90.78%
Dribbles completed
This is an attempt by a player to beat an opponent in possession of the ball. A successful dribble means the player beats the defender while retaining possession.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Dribbles completed per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Luciano Acosta (DC)
|3.48
|2.
|Ignacio Piatti (MTL)
|2.96
|3.
|Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (MTL)
|2.81
Open play crosses completed
A pass from a wide position into a specific area in front of the goal from open play. A completed cross is one in which a teammate touches the ball first.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Open play crosses completed per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Ambroise Oyongo (MTL)
|1.09
|2.
|Chris Duvall (MTL)
|1.02
|3.
|Vytas (POR)
|.97
Touches
A sum of all events which involve a player touching the ball.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Touches per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Ibson (MIN)
|95.77
|2.
|Bastian Schweinsteiger (CHI)
|94.48
|3.
|Osvaldo Alonso (SEA)
|92.41
Tackles
A tackle is defined as a play in which a player connects with the ball in a ground challenge, successfully taking the ball away from the man in possession.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Tackles per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Alexander Ring (NYC)
|4.68
|2.
|Matias Laba (VAN)
|4.49
|3.
|Jared Jeffrey (DC)
|3.97
Blocks
An action which involves a player blocking a shot by an opponent.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Blocks
|T-1.
|Francisco Calvo (MIN)
|19
|T-1.
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (ATL)
|19
|3.
|Chad Marshall (SEA)
|16
Interceptions
An action in which a player intentionally intercepts a pass by moving into the line of the intended ball.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Interceptions per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Xavier Kouassi (NE)
|3.21
|2.
|Micheal Azira (COL)
|3.18
|3.
|Johan Kappelhof (CHI)
|3.06
Clearances
A defensive action which sees a player kick the ball away from his own goal with no intended recipient of the ball.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Clearances per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Alex Crognale (CLB)
|8.02
|2.
|Adolfo Machado (HOU)
|6.89
|3.
|Kendall Waston (VAN)
|6.77
Recoveries (by an outfield player)
An action in which a player wins back the ball when it has gone loose or when the ball has been played directly to him.
|2017 MLS Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Recoveries per 90 (min. 700 minutes played)
|1.
|Michael Bradley (TOR)
|11.47
|2.
|Marcelo Sarvas (DC)
|10.31
|3.
|Alexander Ring (NYC)
|9.42