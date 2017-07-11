2017 MLS statistical leaders: Top performers from the regular season so far

We are just over halfway through the season and we shift focus to the second half of the season, let's take a look back at the players who have excelled in various statistical categories over the course of the year.

For the full list of stats leaders in select categories, check out the links below or visit the stats section at MLSsoccer.com:

Big Chances Created

Creating a situation in which a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a 1-on-1 scenario or from very close range.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Big Chances created 1. David Accam (CHI) 8 T-2. Benny Feilhaber (SKC) 7 T-2. Miguel Almiron (ATL) 7

Chances created

The final pass or pass before a shot leading to the recipient of the ball having an attempt at goal without scoring.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Chances created per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Victor Vazquez (TOR) 3.27 2. Sacha Kljestan (NY) 3.2 3. Lee Nguyen (NE) 3.17

Passing Accuracy

Completed passes as a percentage of total passes attempted.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Passing Accuracy (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Darlington Nagbe (POR) 91.54% 2. Chad Marshall (SEA) 91.30% 3. Anibal Godoy (SJ) 90.78%

Dribbles completed

This is an attempt by a player to beat an opponent in possession of the ball. A successful dribble means the player beats the defender while retaining possession.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Dribbles completed per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Luciano Acosta (DC) 3.48 2. Ignacio Piatti (MTL) 2.96 3. Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (MTL) 2.81

Open play crosses completed

A pass from a wide position into a specific area in front of the goal from open play. A completed cross is one in which a teammate touches the ball first.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Open play crosses completed per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Ambroise Oyongo (MTL) 1.09 2. Chris Duvall (MTL) 1.02 3. Vytas (POR) .97

Touches

A sum of all events which involve a player touching the ball.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Touches per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Ibson (MIN) 95.77 2. Bastian Schweinsteiger (CHI) 94.48 3. Osvaldo Alonso (SEA) 92.41

Tackles

A tackle is defined as a play in which a player connects with the ball in a ground challenge, successfully taking the ball away from the man in possession.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Tackles per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Alexander Ring (NYC) 4.68 2. Matias Laba (VAN) 4.49 3. Jared Jeffrey (DC) 3.97

Blocks

An action which involves a player blocking a shot by an opponent.

Interceptions

An action in which a player intentionally intercepts a pass by moving into the line of the intended ball.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Interceptions per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Xavier Kouassi (NE) 3.21 2. Micheal Azira (COL) 3.18 3. Johan Kappelhof (CHI) 3.06

Clearances

A defensive action which sees a player kick the ball away from his own goal with no intended recipient of the ball.

2017 MLS Ranking Player (Club) Clearances per 90 (min. 700 minutes played) 1. Alex Crognale (CLB) 8.02 2. Adolfo Machado (HOU) 6.89 3. Kendall Waston (VAN) 6.77

Recoveries (by an outfield player)

An action in which a player wins back the ball when it has gone loose or when the ball has been played directly to him.