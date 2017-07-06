Sporting Kansas City 1, Philadelphia Union 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

John McCarthy made six saves in an exceptional 90 minutes of fill-in duty for Andre Blake, Roland Alberg leveled on a second-half penalty earned by CJ Sapong and the Philadelphia Union clawed to a 1-1 away draw against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night.

Diego Rubio scored his first goal since last year's ACL tear on a gorgeous 20-yard curler, and US U-20 standout Erik Palmer-Brown made his first MLS start since 2015 for SKC. But a home team short-handed due to international call-ups and league discipline could not capitalize on an abundance of chances.

As a result, Philadelphia left Children's Mercy Park unbeaten in their last three as they try to work back into the Eastern Conference playoff places. West leaders Sporting remain unbeaten in their last 19 at home and six overall, but settle for a second consecutive home draw.

Goals

49' - SKC - Diego Rubio Watch

69' - PHI - Roland Albeg (PK) Watch

