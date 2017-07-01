Six MLSers make this week's 'EA SPORTS FIFA 17' FUT TOTW

Six MLSers made this week’s edition of the EA SPORTS FIFA FUT Team of the Week, and you’ll have the chance to see almost all of them on national TV this weekend.

After his hat-trick performance last weekend, you can see the Chicago Fire’s David Accam in Ghana’s friendly against the US national team on Saturday afternoon (4:45 pm ET | ESPN). And in the California Clasico (10:30 pm ET | Univision, MLS LIVE in Canada), the LA Galaxy striker Jack McBean looks to pick against the San Jose Earthquakes where he left off scoring a brace against the Colorado Rapids two league matches prior.

Between those matches, you can check out Ike Opara and Sporting Kansas City hosting the Portland Timbers (7 pm ET | ESPN, MLS LIVE in Canada), or Drew Moor and Toronto FC visiting FC Dallas (7 pm ET | TSN 4, MLS LIVE in the US). And it all wraps up Sunday when Andre Blake attempts to keep a second consecutive clean sheet when the Philadelphia Union host the New England Revolution (5 pm ET | FS1, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Not to be forgotten, Columbus Crew SC’s Federico Higuain also made the team after hitting a brace in last weekend’s 4-1 win against the Montreal Impact. Check out the full team here: